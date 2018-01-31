These Eagles pep rallies are open to all fans

With just days until Super Bowl LII, fan fervor is spreading far and wide in Eagles country.

From northern Delaware to Lower Bucks County, a number of events are planned in the next couple of days to rally the fans as their beloved Eagles get ready to take on the New England Patriots.

Here are some of the public pep rallies and Eagles fan events planned through Sunday:

MIDDLETOWN, BUCKS COUNTY

Former Eagles running back Vaughn Hebron and the Middletown Township Board of Supervisors will host an Eagles pep rally at 4:30 p.m. Friday for the community at the Municipal Center parking lot.

Also in attendance will be The Uptown String Band, the Neshaminy High School Cheerleaders, the Gamer Philadelphia Eagles Bus, Penndel Wildcats players and cheerleaders, and local Wing Bowl participant The Ukraine Train.

The Langhorne Middletown Fire Company ladder truck will fly the Eagles' flag!

For information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 215-750-3890.

CAMDEN COUNTY

Saturday is Eagles Day at the Cooper River Park ice rink, hosted by the Freeholder Board with a visit by former Eagles defensive tackle Hollis Thomas.

“Bring the entire family this Saturday and wear your Eagles green to win great gear and prizes,” said Freeholder Jeff Nash, liaison to the Camden County Parks Department. “This is another reason to visit one of Camden County’s great parks while supporting the hometown team.”

Bex from 96.5 FM will visit from noon to 2 p.m.



The 60-foot by 120-foot ice rink is in the center of Cooper River Park’s Jack Curtis Stadium, 5300 North Park Drive in Pennsauken.



The rink will be open Saturday from noon to 10 p.m.

Children 4 years of age and younger will be admitted onto the ice for free. Kids 5 to 12 will be admitted for $4 and adult admission is $6. Veterans and seniors will receive a discounted admission of $4. There is a $4 skate rental fee for all ages. In addition, there is plenty of free parking in lots on either side of the stadium.



VINELAND

An Eagles pep rally is set for noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Mini-Park at SW Blvd. and Landis Avenue in downtown Vineland.

Entertainment will include the Funkylicious pep rally band, members of the Vineland High School football team and members of the Blitz and Vineland Midget football teams and a stiltwalker.

Activities will include a giant cornhole game.

The first 100 attendees will get a free rally towel.

The rally is sponsored by Sun Valley Pools and refreshments are sponsored by Bagel University and Manny & Vic's Pizzeria.

DELAWARE COUNTY

Nifty Fifty's, a local diner at 1900 MacDade Blvd. in Folsom, will host a Super Bowl pep rally from 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday.

Free mini milkshakes will be available. Partipicants are encouraged to wear green.

The last time the eatery held a pep rally, the Phillies won the World Series.

NEWARK, DEL.

On Friday from 6 to 10 a.m., McGlynn's Pub & Restaurant at 108 Peoples Plaza in Newark, Delaware, will hold an Eagles pep rally.

Peter MacArthur and Don Voltz of WDEL 101.7FM will lead the rally and free breakfast will be served to fans on their way to work. Prizes will include Eagles gear.



