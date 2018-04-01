April 01, 2018

These Pa. news stations are required to read a Trump-esque warning about ‘false news’

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Media Broadcasts
fake news promo sinclair Local21News.com/CBS21

WHP-TV, covering Harrisburg, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York, PA.

Is it 1984 already?

Numerous reports are detailing the promo script obligated of news anchors of stations owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group, the likes of which echoes President Donald Trump’s “fake news” rhetoric that he often applies to his own negative press.

Earlier this month CNN reported that news anchors across the country were infuriated with the mandatory script that many felt was a thinly veiled piece of pro-Trump propaganda.

If you’re unfamiliar with Sinclair Broadcast Group, it is one of the largest owners of local news TV stations across the country. Last year John Oliver gave a scathing overview of the politically-charged corporation meant to present unbiased news. Today it owns almost 200 U.S. television stations, affiliates of major networks such as ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others.

Now, promos at those stations are rolling out, warning of the “biased and false news” plaguing America. According to CNN, the 60- to 75-second promos are meant to run often to maximize “reach and frequency.”

The promos are just the latest of conservative-leaning changes Sinclair has forced on local news networks. Other notable additions have been the mandated “Terrorism Alert Desk” about international security threats that may not always be suitable for a local news outlet.

ThinkProgress transcribed the script from one of these promos.

“Some media outlets publish these same fake stories… stories that just aren’t true, without checking facts first,” the transcript reads.

“Unfortunately, some members of the media use their platforms to push their own personal bias and agenda to control ‘exactly what people think’ … This is extremely dangerous to a democracy.”

Though there are no local Philadelphia news broadcasts functioning under Sinclair, there are a number of Pennsylvania-based stations where you might be hearing this promo soon -- or already have. The four PA stations are as follows:

WHP-TV, covering Harrisburg, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York, PA

•W-JAC TV, covering Altoona and Johnstown, PA

•W-PGH TV, covering Pittsburgh

•WOLF-TV, covering Scranton

For the full effect, check out this video montage ThinkProgress pulled together of different broadcasts’ iteration of the mandated announcement.


051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Media Broadcasts Philadelphia Donald Trump Wilkes-Barre Controversy News Coverage Fake News Lancaster Pennsylvania Bias Politics

Just In

Must Read

Schools

Amid backlash, Abington decides not to rename school for Stephen Schwarzman
03272018_Stephen_Schwarzman_wiki

Eagles

Mailbag: What is Mychal Kendricks' trade value?
033118MychalKendricks

Restaurants

Kevin Sbraga’s Fat Ham is coming back to Philly, sort of
fat ham chicken

Cancer

Can Starbucks cause cancer? Judge rules coffee should come with a warning
Stock_Carroll - Starbucks Coffee

Sixers

Sixers thrive without Joel Embiid in blowout win over Atlanta Hawks
033118-MarkelleFultz-USAToday

Opinion

Former WIP host publicly fantasizes about 'beat(ing) the hell' out of Parkland survivor
David Hogg

Escapes

Limited - Bahamas cruise on Carnival Cruise Lines

$579 -- Oceanview: 7-Night Bahamas Cruise on Carnival
Limited - Myrtle Beach Girls Weekend

Save up to 45% -- Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals

 *
Limited - Palm Springs Palm Trees

$81 & up -- Mid-week Savings in a Winter Hot Spot: Greater Palm Springs
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.