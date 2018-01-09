How to sing the 'Star Spangled Banner' effectively in public: A guide

Some people are saying it looked like the president of the United States – a man who has turned respecting the flag into his cause célèbre – appeared to forget some of the lyrics to the national anthem at Monday night’s national college football championship game.

Others deemed that reaction fake news and chalked it up to, I don’t know, broadcasting delays or evil TV networks or something.

This will not serve as a roundup of Twitter reactions to a couple moments that can only be described as awkward. Nope. Not this post, comrades. There will be plenty of those.

Instead, this post will serve as a how-to guide when it comes to performing the Star Spangled Banner in public.

In fact, it will be a one-step guide. That's how easy it is!

Step One: Learn the lyrics to the anthem, which you can see below in these embedded tweets from Monday night’s performance in Atlanta.

If you didn’t memorize them when you were a child – as most Americans did – practice singing in front of a mirror or a small group of friends until you’re comfortable enough to head outside and perform them in public.

It is also important not to make a stink about people kneeling during the anthem and try to publicly shame those whom you think disrespect the nation unless you can perform this song in public.

This should go without saying.





With no further ado, the lyrics to Francis Scott Key's masterpiece. The portions that the president were expected to sing are the 80-some words in the first two stanzas. The rest is for you to prove how 'Merican you are to your friends: