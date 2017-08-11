This all-inclusive camp is one of the best spots to see the 2017 solar eclipse

There are only a few spots across the United States where the sun will be completely blocked by the moon during the solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21.



The 2017 eclipse's "path of totality" in the continental United States starts in Oregon, cuts southeast across the country and ends in South Carolina.

For many, viewing a total solar eclipse is a once-in-a-lifetime event, since it's such a rare occurrence. In cities on the path, a little bit of solar eclipse mania has set in.

Hotels in Casper, Wyoming, are charging five times their usual rates, while rooms at Idaho's Sun Valley Resort have been booked for years, according to The Southern.

For those in Philly, or anyone else not on the path, this is bad news. You'll have to travel, no matter what, to get an ideal view and then you'll have to shell out lots more money to rest your weary head – if there are any openings.

Casper, the bed-in-a-box foam mattress company, is offering another option: camping in style in Casper, Wyoming.

The city is on Thrillist's list of best spots to watch the solar eclipse.

Beginning Sunday, Aug. 20, Camp Casper will offer an all-inclusive viewing experience.

"The tents are outfitted with outrageously comfortable Casper products and swag from our partners. We’ll bring the food, drink and interstellar programming. You bring your favorite facts about the moon," states Casper.

Alamo Drafthouse will also host a movie screening and there will be flashlight tag and yoga hosted by Outdoor Voices.

Before the eclipse, glasses will be handed out for safe viewing. During, a DJ will spin an out-of-this-world soundtrack.

Tickets are being released on a rolling basis, so don't be discouraged if Camp Casper seems sold out at times. The price is $499, and if you fly into Denver, Colorado, you can hop on the complimentary shuttle to the camp.