Weckerly's created a Halloween ice cream sandwich

Weckerly's created a Halloween ice cream sandwich.

October 27, 2017

This limited-edition Weckerly's treat was inspired by Frankenstein’s monster

Bite into a Halloween-themed ice cream sandwich

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Once again, Weckerly's Ice Cream has created a limited-edition ice cream sandwich for Halloween. Beginning today, Oct. 27, "The Creature" will be available at the Weckerly’s Ice Cream shop in Fishtown (9 W. Girard Ave.) and everywhere else Weckerly’s products are sold. The treat is $5.

"Drawing on inspiration from Frankenstein’s Monster, only appropriate for a creamery that operates out of a former laboratory, this special sandwich gets its name from the variety of tasty parts 'sewn' together," Weckerly's states.

"The Creature" features pumpkin-caramel ice cream topped with dark chocolate peanut butter ganache and chocolate ice cream with “cookies & cream” marshmallow swirl topped with peanut butter icing.

The two ice cream flavors are separated by a thin layer of waffle cone and sandwiched between a chocolate cookie and a butterscotch cookie.

When unwrapping the ice cream sandwich, check to see if it was dipped in chocolate before taking a bite.

Thirty-six of "The Creature" sandwiches will be special chocolate-covered ones. Those who unwrap them will not only get to eat more chocolate (yum) but will also find a gift card to Weckerly’s.

Sinead Cummings

