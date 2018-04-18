April 18, 2018

This summer, watch highlights from the Eagles’ championship on a 40-ft. screen

Video footage will be set to soundtrack performed live by the Philadelphia Orchestra

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (9) hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy after a victory against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium.

This summer, relive the greatest moments from Super Bowl LII at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts. There will be a special performance in late July for Eagles fans.

The audience will be taken on a visual journey of the Eagles' championship season, while the Philadelphia Orchestra performs NFL Films' symphonic music live.

"Nothing stirs the soul like a 90-piece orchestra performing the music of NFL Films below a 40-foot screen reliving the dramatic moments of the Eagles’ march to their Super Bowl victory,” said Dave Robidoux, NFL Films’ award-winning composer.

Merrill Reese will be the event's MC, and SWOOP and the Eagles cheerleaders will make a special appearance.

Attendees are encouraged to wear their Eagles gear for the performance and are invited to pack a picnic to enjoy on the lawn before the show.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, April 20. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Eagles Autism Challenge and the Mann’s arts education programs.

"A Championship Season"

Tuesday, July 24
8 p.m.
Mann Center for the Performing Arts
5201 Parkside Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19131


