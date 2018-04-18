This summer, watch highlights from the Eagles’ championship on a 40-ft. screen

This summer, relive the greatest moments from Super Bowl LII at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts. There will be a special performance in late July for Eagles fans.

The audience will be taken on a visual journey of the Eagles' championship season, while the Philadelphia Orchestra performs NFL Films' symphonic music live.

"Nothing stirs the soul like a 90-piece orchestra performing the music of NFL Films below a 40-foot screen reliving the dramatic moments of the Eagles’ march to their Super Bowl victory,” said Dave Robidoux, NFL Films’ award-winning composer.



Merrill Reese will be the event's MC, and SWOOP and the Eagles cheerleaders will make a special appearance.

Attendees are encouraged to wear their Eagles gear for the performance and are invited to pack a picnic to enjoy on the lawn before the show.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, April 20. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Eagles Autism Challenge and the Mann’s arts education programs.

Tuesday, July 24

8 p.m.

Mann Center for the Performing Arts

5201 Parkside Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19131





