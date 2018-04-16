April 16, 2018

Surprise: Jason Kelce got married in Philly over the weekend

Philadelphia Eagles center and new bride had perfect weather for their ceremony at the Logan Hotel in Center City

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Jason Kelce Weddings
Kelce Via Twitter/for PhillyVoice

Kelce rants.

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has donned many new titles over the last few months: Super Bowl champion, Mummers sax player, “Mayor” of Philadelphia … and now: husband.

Though many of us have been distracted by the cutlery needs of Carson Wentz and his fiancé (revealed in their strikingly normal, now private wedding registry), it’s Kelce who managed to tie the knot first.

Kelce married girlfriend Kylie McDevitt at the Logan Hotel on Saturday, April 14 – kudos to them for picking a day with perfect spring weather.

A few photos of the couple’s nuptials are swirling on social media. Check out some of the shots below.

His brother Travis was spotted at Geno’s Steaks after the reception.

Now the real question: Did he lead a rendition of "Fly, Eagles Fly" during the celebration? Either way, congrats to the new couple.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Jason Kelce Weddings Philadelphia Geno's Steaks Eagles

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers send warning shot to Eastern Conference in emphatic Game 1 win vs. Miami Heat
041518-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Investigation

Protests over controversial arrests at Center City Starbucks; Police commissioner says officers did nothing wrong
Starbucks 18th Spruce

Television

'SNL' recap: Stiller and De Niro play Cohen and Mueller for 'Meet the Parents' parody
Saturday Night Live

Eagles

Eagles 2018 NFL Draft preview: Interior offensive line
041418BillyPrice

Newsmakers

What happens when a taboo sex act becomes watercooler chat
James Comey

Artists

Ellen Tiberino – an artist in her own right
Ellen Tiberino

Escapes

Limited - Norwegian Cruise Line

$369 & up -- Free Unlimited Open Bar on Norwegian Sky

 *
Limited - Japan and Korea

$2790 -- 11-Night Korea & Japan Trip w/Air
Limited - Europe busabout

$1499 -- Europe: Unlimited Hop-On Hop-Off Bus Pass
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.