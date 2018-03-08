Jason Kelce, Mychal Kendricks lead Eagles chant at Flyers game

March 08, 2018
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has been one of the biggest celebrators of the team’s Super Bowl win over the last month.
After debuting his Mummers garb and shouting expletives during an impassioned speech in front of hudreds of thousands at the victory parade, he’s been making cameos throughout Philly, including a sax-playing role with the Mummers during their Mardi Gras parade in Manayunk a couple weeks ago.
Kelce continued his impromptu victory tour of Philly during an appearance at Wednesday night’s Philadelphia Flyers game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Accompanied by Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks, the pair led the stadium in cheering for the Flyers and singing the Eagles fight song.
And, yes, Kelce was wearing a bedazzled Flyers Mummers hat, courtesy of the Avalon String Band.
It was a happy surprise for fans, though the Penguins ended up securing a 5-2 victory.
It was certainly a welcome treat for everyone who braved the elements to go to the game. Now the question is: where will Kelce show up next?