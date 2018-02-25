WATCH: Jason Kelce marches with the Mummers in Manayunk

After much speculation, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce marched with the Mummers on Sunday's parade 5th Annual Mardi Gras Parade in Manayunk.

Rumors swirled that Kelce would appear after he donned his own personal Mummers garb for the Eagles Super Bowl LII victory parade earlier this month. His appearance at the Mardi Gras parade was finally confirmed Friday.

His dress and heartfelt, rousing words during the Super Bowl parade garnered much love for Kelce from Eagles fans and Philadelphians alike, and since then he's been appearing sporadically at events around the city.

Check out some footage our own Sinead Patrice captured of Kelce's official Mummers debut -- you'll spot him around the :21 second mark.



