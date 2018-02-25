February 25, 2018

WATCH: Jason Kelce marches with the Mummers in Manayunk

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Mummers Jason Kelce
020818_Kelce-Parade_usat Jennifer Corbett/The News Journal via USA TODAY NETWORK

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce celebrates during the Eagles' first Super Bowl parade.

After much speculation, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce marched with the Mummers on Sunday's parade 5th Annual Mardi Gras Parade in Manayunk.

Rumors swirled that Kelce would appear after he donned his own personal Mummers garb for the Eagles Super Bowl LII victory parade earlier this month. His appearance at the Mardi Gras parade was finally confirmed Friday. 

His dress and heartfelt, rousing words during the Super Bowl parade garnered much love for Kelce from Eagles fans and Philadelphians alike, and since then he's been appearing sporadically at events around the city.

Check out some footage our own Sinead Patrice captured of Kelce's official Mummers debut -- you'll spot him around the :21 second mark.


051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Mummers Jason Kelce Philadelphia Philadelphia Eagles Manayunk Eagles Mardi Gras

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

'When will Carson Wentz be ready to play again' tracker
022218CarsonWentz

That's Show Biz

Anthony Jeselnik sticks a thumb in the eye of the PC crowd
Anthony Jeselnik

Opinion

It is time to protect our children and stop the carnage
02232018_Parkland_vigil_USAT

Sixers

Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons willed the Sixers to a win in Chicago
022318-BenSimmons-USAToday

Parades

Mummers' string bands to play in Mardi Gras parade
2018 Mummers

Opinion

Delaware lawmaker's fitness center hosted naked pool parties. So what?
Delaware Swim and Fitness Center Pool

Escapes

Limited - Caribbean cruise Oceania

$3659 -- Cuba: Luxe 8-Day Oceania Cruise w/Drinks
Limited - Grand Canyon

$1199 -- National Parks: Weeklong Tour incl. Grand Canyon
Limited - Rome Italy

$699 -- Rome: 4-Night Escape in Spring w/Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.