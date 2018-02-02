Mummers' string bands to play in Mardi Gras parade

February 02, 2018
Each February, Mummers head to Manayunk to form a family-friendly Mardi Gras parade.
Crowds lined along Main Street will be treated to free performances from 16 string bands, beginning at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 25.
Below are the participating string bands, in their marching order, as well as which restaurant will serve as their makeshift clubhouse after the parade.
|String Band
|Restaurant
|Duffy String Band
|Sona Pub & Kitchen
|Ferko String Band
|Mad River Manayunk
|Hegeman String Band
|Mad River Manayunk
|Polish American String Band
|Mad River Manayunk
|Greater Overbrook String Band
|Bourbon Blue
|Broomall String Band
|Castle Roxx
|Quaker City String Band
|JD McGillicuddy's
|Greater Kensington String Band
|Bourbon Blue
|Pennsport String Band
|Mad River Manayunk
|Woodland String Band
|Mad River Manayunk
|Fralinger String Band
|Mad River Manayunk
|South Philadelphia String Band
|Mad River Manayunk
|Avalon String Band
|Ryan's Pub
|Aqua String Band
|Craft Manayunk
|Uptown String Band
|Mad River Manayunk
|Durning String Band
|Sona Pub & Kitchen
Sunday, Feb. 25
1-7 p.m. | Free to attend
Main Street, Manayunk, Philadelphia, PA 19127