February 02, 2018

Mummers' string bands to play in Mardi Gras parade

Check out which bands are performing

By Sinead Cummings
2018 Mummers Bastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice

Joe Candidi of the Golden Sunrise brigade on South Board Street during the 2018 Mummers Parade, January 1, 2018.

Each February, Mummers head to Manayunk to form a family-friendly Mardi Gras parade. 

Crowds lined along Main Street will be treated to free performances from 16 string bands, beginning at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 25.

RELATED: First-ever brigade of special-needs children performs at Mummers Parade | Exhibit explores evolution of gaming with 100-plus playable video games

Below are the participating string bands, in their marching order, as well as which restaurant will serve as their makeshift clubhouse after the parade.

 String BandRestaurant 
Duffy String Band Sona Pub & Kitchen 
 Ferko String BandMad River Manayunk 
Hegeman String Band  Mad River Manayunk
Polish American String Band Mad River Manayunk 
 Greater Overbrook String BandBourbon Blue 
Broomall String Band Castle Roxx 
 Quaker City String Band JD McGillicuddy's
Greater Kensington String Band Bourbon Blue 
Pennsport String Band  Mad River Manayunk
Woodland String Band  Mad River Manayunk
Fralinger String Band  Mad River Manayunk
 South Philadelphia String Band Mad River Manayunk
Avalon String Band Ryan's Pub 
Aqua String Band Craft Manayunk 
Uptown String Band   Mad River Manayunk
Durning String Band Sona Pub & Kitchen 
If it rains, the event will take place Sunday, March 4.

Mummers Mardi Gras

Sunday, Feb. 25
1-7 p.m. | Free to attend
Main Street, Manayunk, Philadelphia, PA 19127

Sinead Cummings
