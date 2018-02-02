Mummers' string bands to play in Mardi Gras parade

Each February, Mummers head to Manayunk to form a family-friendly Mardi Gras parade.

Crowds lined along Main Street will be treated to free performances from 16 string bands, beginning at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 25.

Below are the participating string bands, in their marching order, as well as which restaurant will serve as their makeshift clubhouse after the parade.



String Band Restaurant Duffy String Band Sona Pub & Kitchen Ferko String Band Mad River Manayunk Hegeman String Band Mad River Manayunk Polish American String Band Mad River Manayunk Greater Overbrook String Band Bourbon Blue Broomall String Band Castle Roxx Quaker City String Band JD McGillicuddy's Greater Kensington String Band Bourbon Blue Pennsport String Band Mad River Manayunk Woodland String Band Mad River Manayunk Fralinger String Band Mad River Manayunk South Philadelphia String Band Mad River Manayunk Avalon String Band Ryan's Pub Aqua String Band Craft Manayunk Uptown String Band Mad River Manayunk Durning String Band Sona Pub & Kitchen If it rains, the event will take place Sunday, March 4.

Sunday, Feb. 25

1-7 p.m. | Free to attend

Main Street, Manayunk, Philadelphia, PA 19127