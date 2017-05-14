Thousands attend Race for the Cure to continue Mother's Day tradition in Philly

May 14, 2017
Every year, Philadelphia-area residents celebrate Mother's Day by practicing some activism to gather support for breast cancer awareness.
On Sunday, thousands answered to call to participate in the Susan G. Komen's 27th annual Race for the Cure along Eakins Oval near the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Ceremonies began at 7 a.m.
Following two days of rainy weather, the sun was shining as breast cancer survivors, men, women and children donned pink clothing to fight for awareness, funding and effort to save those diagnosed with the disease.
The event featured the Survivors Parade of Pink as breast cancer survivors walked down the Art Museum's steps. Other activities included a 5K run, a 5K walk, a 1-mile fun walk and a kids race.
Komen Philadelphia has raised more than $57 million in grants to benefit local organizations.
Here are scenes from this year's event:
And the runners are off! #cure2017 #raceforthecure #CBS3RFTC #komen #philadelphia pic.twitter.com/WnVkt9IVqM— Komen Philadelphia (@KomenPhilly) May 14, 2017
Our youngest breast cancer advocates... Dashing to make a Difference! #RacePhilly17 pic.twitter.com/gGEboWvx4U— Komen Philadelphia (@KomenPhilly) May 14, 2017
Happy #MothersDay from the #susangkoman race for the cure! https://t.co/YS5Le3LofD pic.twitter.com/MzfGaL6OV7— Matt Carson (@MattFromPhilly) May 14, 2017
Happy Mother's Day!Started off with a race for the cure.— Ron Jaworski (@jawsespn) May 14, 2017
Kick cancers ass!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/BoMRNzRcaI
The survivors march down the Art Museum steps at Race For The Cure. This is very emotional & I am a blubbering mess right now. #CBS3RFTC pic.twitter.com/10FiG6j9nM— Jim Donovan (@jimdonovancbs3) May 14, 2017
Thousands of runners/walkers/volunteers ready for the Race for the Cure. Starts at 8:15. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/A32WHjRo72— Matt DeLucia (@MattDeLucia) May 14, 2017
Breast Cancer Awareness walk, Proud of my mommom!! 🎀 #fightlikeagirl #FUCancer pic.twitter.com/fhAlRBZzej— Rachelle † (@Ayye_raee) May 14, 2017
For the first time I actually wasn't working on Mother's Day and could go for the walk! Happy Mother's Day! pic.twitter.com/TDEbAsDC7P— Andrew Cooney (@CooneyTalks) May 14, 2017