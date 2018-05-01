Delco native Tina Fey nominated for Tony Award

Tina Fey has officially been Tony Award nominated in the Best Book of a Musical category for her newest project, “Mean Girls,” that hit the Broadway stage in April.

Fey, who grew up in Upper Darby, wrote the original screenplay for the 2004 film “Mean Girls" that dominated box offices. Since then it has developed a cult-like following and earned a reputation as one of the most quotable millennial movies of all time.





via GIPHY

Here’s a list of the 40 best "Mean Girls" quotes, just because it feels right.



Anyway — the musical got 12 nominations, tied for the most this year with “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical.”

“We are honestly too excited and too proud of our ensemble to make a joke about this," Fey told Playbill following the May 1 announcement. "We are so grateful to be embraced by the Broadway community in this way and that we get to work together twenty-five hours a day with the same amount of excitement as our young cast. This is new for all of us."

Fey graduated from Upper Darby High School in Delaware County and hasn’t shied away from letting her Philly roots show over the years. She has perfected a Philly accent on SNL's "Weekend Update." And remember that time she had a showdown with Bostonians before the 2018 Super Bowl?

Oh, and in case anyone forgot: The Philadelphia Eagles are the 2018 Super Bowl champions. Just our friendly reminder.

via GIPHY

The 72nd annual Tony Awards will take place June 10. Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles will be the hosts.

Here’s a full list of the “Mean Girls” nominations: