March 22, 2018

Tomi Lahren is coming to Philly suburbs — and a protest is planned

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff
Tomi Lahren F. Sadou/AdMedia/SIPA USA

Tomi Lahren.

Popular and controversial conservative commentator Tomi Lahren will give a talk in the Philadelphia suburbs this spring.

One group wants to stop her from coming altogether and plans to protest if she does.

Lahren, who is currently opining for FOX News, is scheduled to perform at the Keswick Theatre in Glenside, Montgomery County, on Thursday, May 17. Tickets for the event range from $35 to $85. The talk, which will include a Q&A, is called "Tomi Lahren: Family, Freedom and Final Thoughts."

The event page reads, in part:

Well-known for her political commentary, Tomi brings her unique voice to the live stage in a series of topic-driven segments, social media dialogue and audience Q&A. With her finger on the political and pop-culture pulse, you won’t want to miss this unforgettable night filled with sharp insights, passionate perspective and of course, “Final Thoughts.”

An ardent supporter of President Donald Trump, Lahren, 25, previously hosted shows for One America News Network and TheBlaze before joining Fox News as a contributor in 2017. She's known for her talk radio-style critiques of liberal politics and has been labeled a racist by some of her critics, an accusation she denies. Lahren has, among other things, equated Black Lives Matter to the KKK and called refugees fleeing war in the Middle East "rape-u-gees."

The local chapter of Refuse Fascism, an activist group opposed to the Trump administration, plans to demonstrate at Lahren's appearance if it goes as scheduled. A Facebook event hosted by the group's Philadelphia chapter asks attendees to call, email and tweet at the theatre and ask them to cancel Lahren's talk, labeling her "White Power Barbie," a common nickname given to her by critics. The event description reads:

With all our creativity let's indict and confront the Trump/Pence regime and its apologists and enablers like Tomi Lahren and do so in politically determined ways. This Nightmare Must End: Trump/Pence Must Go! In the name of humanity, we refuse to accept a fascist America!

So far, 84 people have said they are going on Facebook, while nearly 500 have said they're interested in possibly joining. A request for comment from the Keswick Theatre was not immediately returned Thursday morning.

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

