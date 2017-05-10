Toomey on Comey's firing: 'The timing of his dismissal is unfortunate'

May 10, 2017
U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey has finally revealed his thoughts on President Donald Trump's abrupt firing of FBI Director James Comey after many congressmen and other politicians took to social media Tuesday evening to voice their opinions.
“I have doubted the ability of Director Comey to lead the FBI effectively for some time now, but the timing of his dismissal is unfortunate," Toomey said in a statement obtained by PhillyVoice on Tuesday afternoon. "It is now up to the president to appoint, and the Senate to confirm, a successor who has unimpeachable credentials and integrity and who enjoys the confidence of the American people. The next FBI director should continue pursuing ongoing investigations, including the 2016 presidential campaign.”
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey was quick to comment shortly after Trump's administration announced Comey's dismissal, calling it "Nixonian."
This is Nixonian. Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein must immediately appoint a special prosecutor to continue the Trump/Russia investigation.— Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) May 9, 2017
Comey, who was leading an investigation into ties between Trump's campaign and Russia, was fired abruptly. Trump explained that his firing was to restore "public trust and confidence" in the bureau in a letter to the former FBI director.
Trump's administration said Comey's firing was due to his handling of former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's emails. The handling was once widely praised by Trump during his campaign.
The Associated Press reported Wednesday that Comey had asked for more resources for the Russia probe before his firing.