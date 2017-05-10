Toomey on Comey's firing: 'The timing of his dismissal is unfortunate'

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey has finally revealed his thoughts on President Donald Trump's abrupt firing of FBI Director James Comey after many congressmen and other politicians took to social media Tuesday evening to voice their opinions.

“I have doubted the ability of Director Comey to lead the FBI effectively for some time now, but the timing of his dismissal is unfortunate," Toomey said in a statement obtained by PhillyVoice on Tuesday afternoon. "It is now up to the president to appoint, and the Senate to confirm, a successor who has unimpeachable credentials and integrity and who enjoys the confidence of the American people. The next FBI director should continue pursuing ongoing investigations, including the 2016 presidential campaign.”