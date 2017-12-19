Top spots to make reservations for New Year's Eve dinner

On New Year's Eve, gather with friends, family and loved ones at a local restaurant to enjoy a multicourse meal.

Many popular spots around the city are offering prix-fixe menus and complimentary Champagne toasts.

Sharing a meal before the clock strikes midnight can be the highlight of the night or something to do before the late-night parties.

Bing Bing Dim Sum/PhillyVoice Bing Bing Dim Sum offering four-course menu on New Year's Eve.

The Chinese restaurant on East Passyunk Avenue is ringing in the new year with a four-course dinner that includes a complimentary glass of bubbly.

The first course has three options, including French onion soup dumplings with truffle and gruyere. For the second course, choose between steamed cod, congee and a spinach dish. Chicken superior will be served as the main.

For dessert, there will be a warm, Jewish apple cake with ginger ice cream and sesame streusel.



Reservations are required.

1648 E. Passyunk Ave.



$40.99 per person(215) 279-7702

Courtesy of Oyster House/PhillyVoice Oyster House knows how to throw a New Year's Eve bash.

If you want to enjoy oysters, caviar, lobster and more ritzy dishes to end the year, then head to Oyster House. The seafood restaurant is offering a four-course menu on New Year's Eve for $65 per person.

Make sure to reserve a table for dinner.

As a bonus, there will also be Buck-A-Shuck Happy Hour at the bar from 5 to 7 p.m. Those who hang around until midnight will get a glass of Champagne to toast to 2018.

Beginning at 5 p.m. | $65 per person

1516 Sansom St.

(215) 567-7683



The Center City restaurant is adding a Vegas vibe to its New Year's Eve celebration. There will be an extensive bubbles menu, a prix-fixe dinner and live musical entertainment.

The three-course dinner is available for $65 per person from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Options include chicken liver parfait, clam bake, New York strip steak and quail. Dinner guests will receive a glass of Champagne when they sit down and one at midnight.

Music and entertainment will commence at 9 p.m. in the lounge, with songs by iconic Vegas performers.

5:30-11 p.m. | $65 per person

121 S. 17th St.

(215) 563-5008



Courtesy of Cashman & Associates/Olón Courtesy of Cashman & Associates/Olón Olón is a new restaurant in Atlantic City. Pictured is the restaurant's dining room.



Four-course wine flights are also available for $15 per person for guests who book by Friday, Dec. 22.



Beginning at 5 p.m. | $75 or $95 per person

2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, N.J.

Tropicana Atlantic City

(609) 340-4081



From 5 to 10 p.m., Fond will offer a five-course menu for $95 per person with an optional wine pairing for $35 per person. A complimentary champagne toast will be offered at midnight and the bar will stay open late.



On the menu are dishes like seared scallops, chilled lobster salad, braised pork cheeks, filet mignon and dark chocolate mousse.

5-10 p.m. | $95 per person

1537 S. 11th St.

(215) 551-5000



There will be three seating times: 5-6 p.m., 7-8 p.m. and 9-10 p.m. The first seating is $55 per person, the second is $75 per person and the last is $95 per person. View the menus here.

In the restaurant there will be live music and the Times Square Ball Drop will be shown on TV.

Reservations are required.

$55, $75 or $95 per person

2929 Walnut St.

(215) 867-8067



Jason Varney/Barbuzzo Inside Barbuzzo.

The Mediterranean spot will offer a four-course prix-fixe menu on New Year's Eve for $75 per person.

Indulge in dishes like sheep's milk ricotta, truffled steak tartar crostino, slow-braised lamb shank and the restaurant's signiture dessert, the salted caramel budino.



$75 per person

110 S. 13th St.

(215) 546-9300

This BYOB in Rittenhouse will offer a multi-course menu for $95 per person, with a complimentary glass of Champagne at midnight.



The restaurant is known for its Italian and French-inspired menu using local and seasonal ingredients.



$95 per person

1521 Spruce St.

(215) 546-1521



The New Year's Eve dinner menu will be $75 per person with an optional $30 wine pairing. Options include beef tartare, oysters, duck breast, pork shoulder, swordfish and ribeye.

$75 per person

1310 Frankford Ave.

(267) 314-5086



Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Thoughtfully placed decor and a custom-made wallpaper based on a vintage pattern welcome patrons to travel back in time - landing in “grandmom's rec-room”.

The retro restaurant will offer a special four-course menu on New Year’s Eve. It will be $50 per person.

$50 per person

1234 Locust St.

(215) 546-2220



Enjoy four courses for $65 per person at Time in Center City. There will be two seatings. A complimentary Champagne toast and favors will be available at the second seating.



The menu includes foie gras crème brulee, oysters on the half shell, tuna tartare, pan-seared halibut and flourless dark chocolate cake.

There will be live music throughout the evening to entertain dinner guests, too.

$65 per person

1315 Sansom St.

(215) 985-4800

Old City's Cuba Libre will serve a five-course dinner on New Year's Eve. The menu will consist of classic and contemporary Cuban dishes. Reservations are available for 9, 9:30 and 10 p.m.

The price is $95 per person. Included with dinner is late night admission, DJ and dancing, reserved table throughout the night, Champagne toast, party favors and noisemakers.

An optional two-hour open bar package is also available.

9, 9:30 or 10 p.m. | $95 per person

10 S. Second St.

(215) 627-0666



The Queen Village restaurant is serving a three-course meal for $65 per person. The main dish options include grilled, grass-fed beef steak, crab and potato ravioli and a spinach salad with hard cider apples.

8-10 p.m. | $65 per person

743 S. Fourth St.

(215) 278-2736



Another Queen Village restaurant is also celebrating New Year's Eve. Ela will offer four courses for $75 or six courses for $100. Optional wine pairings are also available.

The restaurant specializes in New American small plates.

$75 or $100 per person

627 S. Third St.

(267) 687-8512

Courtesy of Tuna Bar/PhillyVoice Courtesy of Tuna Bar/PhillyVoice Inside Tuna Bar.



The restaurant's diverse menu offers traditional and specialty sushi rolls, raw oysters, scallops, hand-selected fish and shareable entrées.

4-11 p.m. | $75 per person

205 Race St.

(215) 238-8862



New Year’s Eve at Maison 208 will feature a three-course chef tasting prepared by chef Sylva Senat. The three-course dinner is $65 per person. Reservations required.



$65 per person

208 S. 13th St.

(215) 999-1020

Courtesy of Del Frisco's/PhillyVoice If you like steak, head to Del Frisco's for New Year's Eve.

Ring in 2018 with a four-course menu and a Champagne toast at midnight. Go for the 8 oz. filet or upgrade your entrée to a hand-cut steak from the Dry Aged Collection.

$99 per person

1426-1428 Chestnut St.

(215) 246-0533

