April 17, 2018

Tropicana Atlantic City to debut new pools, restaurants in Chelsea Tower

Opening in time for Memorial Day weekend

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Hotels Openings
Pool at Chelsea Hotel Courtesy of Cashman & Associates/PhillyVoice

In July 2017, Tropicana Atlantic City acquired The Chelsea Hotel, located directly across the street on Morris Avenue. Since the acquisition, Tropicana has renovated The Chelsea Tower hotel rooms, and is now ready to debut the Tower’s enhanced non-gaming amenities in time for Memorial Day Weekend.

In July 2017, Tropicana Atlantic City acquired the shuttered Chelsea Hotel, located directly across the street, and re-named it Chelsea Tower.

Tropicana first renovated the Tower hotel rooms, and will debut the Tower’s non-gaming amenities on Memorial Day weekend. A skybridge will connect the Tropicana to the Tower, two new pools, two new restaurants and a new bar.

A rooftop pool for the 21-plus crowd will be called The Cabana Five Bar & Pool Deck, with a full-service bar, poolside dining, cabana rentals and live entertainment.

The other pool, called Oasis Pool, will be "tucked away on the ground level, nestled in a quiet and relaxing space adorned with greenery and patio furniture," according to Tropicana.

As for the new food and drink options, Whiskey Five, Chelsea Five Gastropub and Gilchrist Restaurant are opening. 

Guests will be able to grab craft cocktails and play billiards at Whiskey Five, enjoy ocean views at the gastropub and stop in to Gilchrist for breakfast or lunch.

The new amenities will open to the public and resort guests on Friday, May 25.

