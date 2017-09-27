Food & Drink Wine
Pink drinks Rimma_Bondarenko/iStock

Summer might be over but you don't have to give up rosé yet.

September 27, 2017

Drink pink this October during month-long Rosé Everything event

Rosé season isn't over

Food & Drink Wine Atlantic City Festivals New Jersey Philadelphia
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Those who live by the motto "rosé all day" know that you absolutely can and should drink the pink wine any time of the year you darn well please.

Ignore anyone who tries to tell you rosé season is over. You don't need that negativity in your life.

This October, the restaurants and bars at Tropicana Casino & Resort in Atlantic City will be celebrating all things rosé. From Oct. 2 through Halloween, enjoy specials during the Everything Rosé festival.

The kick-off party will be from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 2 at 10 North. There will be Cosmos made with rosé and a Chandon Rosé & Candy Bar, where glasses of rosé can be topped with cotton candy, raspberries, edible flowers and other garnishes.

Specials during the month-long event include rosé-soaked gummy bears for $5 a bundle from Boogie Nights, $25 rosé flights from Olón and a $12 rosé cocktail rimmed with golden sugar from Tango's Lounge.

View the full list here.

Everything Rosé

Monday, Oct. 2 through Tuesday, Oct. 31
Pay-as-you-go
Tropicana Casino & Resort Atlantic City

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

