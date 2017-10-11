Television People
October 11, 2017

Trump sitting down with Sean Hannity for exclusive interview during Pa. visit

Television People Harrisburg Donald Trump Politics Sean Hannity Fox News Pennsylvania
By Patricia Madej
PhillyVoice Staff

President Donald Trump is scheduled to sit down with Fox News' Sean Hannity on Wednesday in Harrisburg for an exclusive interview to air on the network.

Trump and Hannity are set to discuss topics like tax cuts and immigration. The two will sit down in front of a large audience at the Air National Guard base in Harrisburg, according to Fox News. The interview will air at 9 p.m. 


The interview was supposed to take place last Wednesday but had to be rescheduled following the mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed nearly six dozen.

Audience questions will not be taken during the interview as originally intended, according to The Hill. The interview will be pre-taped, the news outlet reported. 

Trump will be touting tax reform in Harrisburg earlier in the day during an invitation-only event for about 1,000. A time for the event has not been disclosed, according to PennLive, but it is expected to take place in the late afternoon or early evening.

Patricia Madej

patricia@phillyvoice.com

