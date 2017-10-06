Trump's actually visiting Harrisburg, not Hamburg, to tout tax plan

Sorry, Hamburg, but you just got punked.

President Donald Trump is actually set to promote his tax plan next week in Harrisburg, not the small Berks County town initially announced as Trump's destination by Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

"The president will be back out on the road next week building support for this plan, which is really a jobs bill. He'll be visiting Hamburg, Pennsylvania on Wednesday, and we'll have more details on that trip coming soon," Sanders said in a White House press briefing Friday.

The White House later confirmed to multiple news outlets that the president would, in fact, be in Harrisburg next week, not Hamburg.

The mixup "caused quite a stir," a White House spokeswoman told Penn Live.

Trump is set to visit Pennsylvania's capital for the second time since he took office. He also traveled to Philadelphia in late January, shortly after his inauguration.