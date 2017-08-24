Eagles Social Media
Squirrel Eagles NBC/Screengrab

August 24, 2017

Twitter goes crazy after squirrel steals the show in Eagles-Dolphins preseason game

By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff

A scampering squirrel caught on camera made a preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field seem a little less dull Thursday night.

Squirrel jokes – some good, some awful – promptly flooded Twitter as the Eagles went on their way to a 38-31 win over the Miami Dolphins. 

Spoiler alert: Matt McGloin inspired many of them.

Here are some examples:













