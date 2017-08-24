Twitter goes crazy after squirrel steals the show in Eagles-Dolphins preseason game

August 24, 2017
A scampering squirrel caught on camera made a preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field seem a little less dull Thursday night.
Squirrel jokes – some good, some awful – promptly flooded Twitter as the Eagles went on their way to a 38-31 win over the Miami Dolphins.
Spoiler alert: Matt McGloin inspired many of them.
Here are some examples:
Squirrel has a good motor. Takes a good route to the ball. Impressive. Long shot to make the team but putting together an impressive tape— Pat Egan (@Pat_Egan) August 25, 2017
That squirrel would be the Eagles' second-best cover corner— FakeWIPCaller (@FakeWIPCaller) August 25, 2017
That squirrel has a higher passer rating than Matt McGloin.— Reuben Frank (@RoobCSN) August 25, 2017
This game is getting nuts. pic.twitter.com/ugfJ7D37hU— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 25, 2017
Crashing MLB games ✅— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 25, 2017
Crashing NFL games ✅
Squirrel life. pic.twitter.com/kBBW2cTZfO
Live look at the squirrel after the Eagles have scored 14 straight points. pic.twitter.com/zyI6XFt6u7— CSN Philly (@CSNPhilly) August 25, 2017
This squirrel just got more yards in Philadelphia than DeMarco Murray ever did. #FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/RmqCIt5oaf— Luke (@CityTank) August 25, 2017
Squirrel > McGloin— Tommy Lawlor (@lawlornfl) August 25, 2017
This squirrel's putting up Pro Bowl numbers!! pic.twitter.com/07cNhw6PHj— '03 Kliff Kingsbury (@fearthe_beard11) August 25, 2017
BREAKING: Cleveland Browns sign the squirrel. Sources say they were impressed with it's quickness #MIAvsPHI pic.twitter.com/7p5gdL2b8t— Troy Wilmot (@troywilmot) August 25, 2017
This squirrel is in attendance at #MIAvsPHI looking for sleepers for his fantasy team pic.twitter.com/O390M9ykVQ— YourSports (@YourSports) August 25, 2017
That squirrel has spent more time on a football field than Kaepernick has this preseason.— Sports Facts (@SportFactCheck) August 25, 2017
Roster Move: The Eagles sign the squirrel, release Matt McGloin.— Justin Micci (@JustinMicci) August 25, 2017