January 30, 2018

Twitter reacts to Donald Trump's first State of the Union address

By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff
Politics State Of The Union
01302018_SOTU_Donald_Trump_USAT Jasper Colt/USA Today

President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address on Tuesday night from the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

President Donald Trump stressed the soaring stock market, low unemployment, sweeping tax cuts he signed into law last year, infrastructure and immigration in his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress, and the American people, on Tuesday night.

Trump also largely struck to a theme of unity and bipartisanship, calling on Congress to "set aside our differences" and "summon the unity we need to deliver for the people."

READ: President Trump's State of the Union address

And as he gave his wide-ranging, 80-minute speech, Twitter was abuzz with reaction.

Here's a sampling of those who, like congressional Republicans, expressed strong support for the controversial president as he delivered it.



Among his more notable points, Trump announced that he had just signed an executive order to keep open the controversial military detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and begin housing new terrorism suspects there for the first time in a decade, reversing the efforts of his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, to close the facility.




Some noted that First Lady Melania Trump, who arrived to Capitol Hill separately from the president to ride with guests who were invited to sit in her box, "does not look happy or like she wants to be there," as one Twitter user put it.



Others pointed out the reactions of Democratic politicians who largely remained rooted to their seats throughout the event.




And then, there was this beauty from former Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

There were, of course, skeptics chiming in throughout the night. Here's a sampling:








