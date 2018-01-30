Twitter reacts to Donald Trump's first State of the Union address

January 30, 2018
President Donald Trump stressed the soaring stock market, low unemployment, sweeping tax cuts he signed into law last year, infrastructure and immigration in his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress, and the American people, on Tuesday night.
Trump also largely struck to a theme of unity and bipartisanship, calling on Congress to "set aside our differences" and "summon the unity we need to deliver for the people."
And as he gave his wide-ranging, 80-minute speech, Twitter was abuzz with reaction.
Here's a sampling of those who, like congressional Republicans, expressed strong support for the controversial president as he delivered it.
Did you know:— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 31, 2018
Listening to this speech, I am blown away at all of the accomplishments President Trump has been able to do in just ONE year. #SOTU #StateOfOurUnion— #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) January 31, 2018
The #President @realDonaldTrump has SO MANY ACCOMPLISHMENTS. Makes it hard to understand the FAKE NEWS and DEMS stuck to their Seats! #SOTU— Daniel Molina (@um_danny) January 31, 2018
Among his more notable points, Trump announced that he had just signed an executive order to keep open the controversial military detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and begin housing new terrorism suspects there for the first time in a decade, reversing the efforts of his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, to close the facility.
They are SERIOUSLY clapping because he said he will keep Guantanamo Bay open 😩. #sotu #justAWFUL— Cousin Angela (@angela_rye) January 31, 2018
Standing ovation for torture (Guantanamo Bay), and then slams North Korea over torture. #sotu— Callie D. Bryant (@cadanie) January 31, 2018
Guantanamo Bay is an affront to our values and to our heritage as a nation of laws. We're safer when we act on our values and defend the core principles of our Constitution. #SOTU— PFAW (@peoplefor) January 31, 2018
I still can't understand how any human being can have pride in what we're doing at Guantanamo Bay. #SOTU— Jarrett Hill (@JarrettHill) January 31, 2018
Some noted that First Lady Melania Trump, who arrived to Capitol Hill separately from the president to ride with guests who were invited to sit in her box, "does not look happy or like she wants to be there," as one Twitter user put it.
Melania Trump does not look happy or like she wants to be there#SOTU #SOTU2018 pic.twitter.com/k3cdJtde4q— Sahil Habibi (@ProgressVoice) January 31, 2018
Anyone catch this? Melania Trump failed to stand with everyone else when Trump stated:— Brian Krassenstein🐬 (@krassenstein) January 31, 2018
"In America we know that faith and Family, not government and bureaucracy are the the center of Democracy"#SOTU #StateofOurUnion pic.twitter.com/lrsuVdWD48
Melania’s outfit tonight is a tribute to @HillaryClinton, a clear dig at Trump. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/70NSvzlFkP— Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) January 31, 2018
Others pointed out the reactions of Democratic politicians who largely remained rooted to their seats throughout the event.
Pelosi’s not havin’ it. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/zHM0uvRgib— Dalton Ross (@DaltonRoss) January 31, 2018
The Democrats aren't against Trump's policies, they're against Trump. The #SOTU displays this.— Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) January 31, 2018
The #SOTU in one photo. pic.twitter.com/Ck2kcbJqY3— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) January 31, 2018
Democrats don’t like new jobs or rising wages, apparently. #SOTU— Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) January 31, 2018
The Republicans just stood up for paid family leave and the Democrats didn't... what is going on here? #SOTU— Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) January 31, 2018
Donald Trump just came out in favor of paid family leave. That puts him to the left of most elected democrats on that issue. They should be absolutely ashamed. #SOTU #StateOfOurUnion— Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) January 31, 2018
Trump recognizes African-American family who had family members murdered by illegal alien gang members. #SOTU— Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) January 31, 2018
Many Democrats sit and do not show their respects. pic.twitter.com/x0Zv48KYmq
And then, there was this beauty from former Press Secretary Sean Spicer.
See how exciting the state of union is? Get excited! #sotu #nancypelosi #stenyhoyer #sotu2018 pic.twitter.com/sySmAgQMxn— Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) January 31, 2018
There were, of course, skeptics chiming in throughout the night. Here's a sampling:
Interesting to see @realDonaldTrump taking credit for everything @BarackObama did as president. His policies brought these jobs back and gave this growth...not you. We'll see your affect in years to come, not today. #SOTU— GMM (@GlobalMindMeld) January 31, 2018
Trump wants to make America great again for "all Americans" - except of course those who are transgender, of color, from another country, etc. #SOTU— Julie Gonen (@JulieGonen) January 31, 2018
As Trump once again takes credit for African-American unemployment hitting its lowest point ever, you can look at the data and *clearly* see how he alone turned those numbers around. pic.twitter.com/k8gbQkFZLO— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) January 31, 2018
Trump has not implemented one policy to achieve any of the unemployment numbers he is touting. #ThanksObama #SOTU— Judy Chu (@RepJudyChu) January 31, 2018
President Trump talked a whole lot about the black unemployment rate, but has his aides misinformed–yet again—he should know black unemployment has decreased PRIOR to his presidency. Again, #ThanksObama.— Dwight Evans (@RepDwightEvans) January 31, 2018
Is it just me or is Trump is doing an impression of Alec Baldwin doing an impression of Trump #SOTU— Ben Wikler (@benwikler) January 31, 2018
Church ... family ... police ... military ... the national anthem ... Trump trying to call on all the tropes of 1950s-era nationalism. The goal of this speech appears to be to force the normalization of Trump on the terms of the bygone era his supporters are nostalgic for. #SOTU— Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) January 31, 2018
Let’s discuss how @realDonaldTrump is only addressing the @GOP and ignoring the @DNC during #SOTU. Can’t be a President for all Americans when you ignore the party that the majority of Americans voted for. pic.twitter.com/5gN2kpHqgb— Jonathan Dromgoole (@MrDromgoole) January 31, 2018
Thanks to President Obama the state of our economy is strong. Thanks to Donald Trump the state of the American presidency is in shambles. #SOTU— Patrick Murphy (@PatrickMurphyFL) January 31, 2018