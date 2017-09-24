Twitter reacts to Jake Elliott's ridiculous, game-winning 61-yard field goal

September 24, 2017
Overtime would have been a gift in its own right. What we got was an emphatic exclamation point from an unlikely hero.
It was a nailbiter until the very end, but the Eagles pulled out a tough, 27-24 win over the Giants on Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia.
Jake Elliott, a discarded rookie the Eagles signed to replace an injured Caleb Sturgis, booted a clinching 61-yard field goal to set both a franchise and distance record at Lincoln Financial Field.
61 yards. An #Eagles franchise record. What a moment for Jake Elliott! #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/F4qp10FMs1— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 24, 2017
It was a finale that delivered an energy the team has struggled to capture in recent seasons, nowhere more evident than in the reactions that poured in on social media.
Here's a look at the best of Philadelphia's excitement over the arrival of Jake Elliott.
Jake Elliott getting laid tonight. #Analysis— Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) September 24, 2017
@Eagles Can we nickname Jake Elliott "The Logo" now and forever? Can that be a thing? pic.twitter.com/74hP0Umop1— Matt Tronce (@MattTronce) September 24, 2017
Jake Elliott, you magnificent bastard. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/EfDUP1juTj— Dave Hamill (@cortisolic) September 24, 2017
I’ve watched the Jake Elliott kick close to 50 times already. Exciting each time. 🦅— Yuhas (@YankeeYuhas) September 24, 2017
Jake Elliott can get free cheesesteaks anywhere in Philly...and hopefully be old enough to get a Twitter account soon #FlyEaglesFly @Eagles pic.twitter.com/2qto84cwRW— randysmith (@randysmith) September 24, 2017
Joel Embiid reacts to Jake Elliott's kick pic.twitter.com/1RJGM1uowk— Ben Livingston (@bliv94) September 24, 2017
Probably the best reaction from @LFFStadium: Jake Elliott's parents. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/5sy9IKjk0L— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 24, 2017
When can I buy a Jake Elliott jersey? @Eagles— 11 (@215faithful) September 24, 2017
Jake Elliott now the most popular Elliott in the NFL— Colleen Wolfe (@ColleenWolfeNFL) September 24, 2017
I want someone to make me as happy as Jake Elliott made Doug Pederson for saving his neck. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/C5THpCBvMK— 2-1 (@NationOfEagles) September 24, 2017
Jake Elliott is now a hero in the City of Brotherly Love. What a kick.— Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) September 24, 2017
The City of Philadelphia has already erected a Jake Elliott statue atop City Hall. pic.twitter.com/fQyHtdBXuU— Dan McQuade (@dhm) September 24, 2017
😂🤣😂#JakeElliott #Jelliott #NYGvsPHI #FlyEagelsFly pic.twitter.com/KeIztC91gE— Matt Borg (@TheRealMattBorg) September 24, 2017
Retire Jake Elliott's jersey.— joey bofa (@TheBenNatan) September 24, 2017
Here is Jake Elliott entering lockeroom after #Eagles🦅record 61 yard FG for win! pic.twitter.com/ycHuzpATRJ— John Clark CSN/NBC (@JClarkCSN) September 24, 2017
NEVER MIND TAKE DOWN THE RIZZO STATUE AND PUT JAKE ELLIOTT UP THERE— Evan Cross (@EvanCross) September 24, 2017
Geez I'm glad the #Bengals selected the better kicker - Jake Elliott must be laughing. What a franchise. 🙄 #CINvsGB #WhoDey— Al Dente (@Chopped__Salad) September 24, 2017