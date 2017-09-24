Eagles Social Media
092417_JakeTwoElliott Michael Perez/AP

Philadelphia Eagles' Jake Elliott kicks an extra point during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Philadelphia.

September 24, 2017

Twitter reacts to Jake Elliott's ridiculous, game-winning 61-yard field goal

Eagles send Giants to 0-3 on strength of rookie kicker's leg

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

Overtime would have been a gift in its own right. What we got was an emphatic exclamation point from an unlikely hero.

It was a nailbiter until the very end, but the Eagles pulled out a tough, 27-24 win over the Giants on Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia.

Jake Elliott, a discarded rookie the Eagles signed to replace an injured Caleb Sturgis, booted a clinching 61-yard field goal to set both a franchise and distance record at Lincoln Financial Field. 

It was a finale that delivered an energy the team has struggled to capture in recent seasons, nowhere more evident than in the reactions that poured in on social media.

Here's a look at the best of Philadelphia's excitement over the arrival of Jake Elliott.














