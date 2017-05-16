Twitter reacts to Sixers fortune in 2017 NBA Draft Lottery

May 16, 2017
The stakes were high for the Sixers at Tuesday night's NBA Draft Lottery, where all the teams who spent the previous season mired at the bottom of the standings got a chance to look toward a brighter future.
With a little cooperation from probability, the Sixers had a best-case opportunity to land two top five picks, one from the Los Angeles Lakers and one from a swap with the Sacramento Kings. At an absolute minimum, the Sixers were guaranteed to wind up with at least the 7th overall pick.
Representing the team in New York City was the loveable and always stylish Joel Embiid, whose talent the Sixers hope will blossom alongside the player they select in the June 22 draft. Last year's number one overall pick, Ben Simmons, is also waiting in the wings.
Everything lined up suspensefully when the Sixers, who would have drawn the 5th overall pick, invoked their right to swap with the Kings. That put them in the ping pong ball running for one of the top three picks alongside the Boston Celtics (who owned the Brooklyn Nets' pick) and the Lakers.
The Sixers wound up drawing number three, which, considering how people gripe every year about this thing being rigged, is something to be grateful for in its own right.
And here's what Twitter had to say about the outcome for the Sixers
SWAP.— Michael Levin (@Michael_Levin) May 17, 2017
SWAPADELPHIA.
The picks swapped.— max (@MaxRappaport) May 17, 2017
So Hinkie's trade for Stauskas resulted in the Sixers moving up from 3rd to 5th. Amazing.— Ben Livingston (@bliv94) May 17, 2017
#TrustTheProcess Thank You Sam Hinke #Sixers pic.twitter.com/jAvkcSAUiI— wesmanchild (@wesmanchild) May 17, 2017
I'm all about Josh Jackson in a #Sixers uniform.— Tom Ignudo (@Ignudo5) May 17, 2017
Not quite the same result as last year, but a hell of a #LotteryParty nonetheless.— Matt Mullin (@matt_mullin) May 17, 2017
#Sixers owner Josh Harris: "Thank you Sam Hinkie."— Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) May 17, 2017
The pick swap saved the Sixers two spots in the draft. What a ridiculous trade.— Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) May 17, 2017
People either love what the Sixers have done or hate it. No in between. Their fans are loyal...give them that.— Rocky Parise (@rockyparise) May 17, 2017
The sixers are gonna be nasty in a few years— desmond (@chilldes) May 17, 2017
i just want joel embiid to be happy— Lana Berry (@Lana) May 17, 2017
