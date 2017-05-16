NBA Social Media
Joel Embiid represents Sixers at 2017 NBA Draft Lottery.

May 16, 2017

Twitter reacts to Sixers fortune in 2017 NBA Draft Lottery

In swap with Sacramento, Philadelphia lands third overall draft pick

NBA Social Media Philadelphia Sixers Philadelphia 76ers NBA Draft Lottery Twitter Basketball
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

The stakes were high for the Sixers at Tuesday night's NBA Draft Lottery, where all the teams who spent the previous season mired at the bottom of the standings got a chance to look toward a brighter future.

With a little cooperation from probability, the Sixers had a best-case opportunity to land two top five picks, one from the Los Angeles Lakers and one from a swap with the Sacramento Kings. At an absolute minimum, the Sixers were guaranteed to wind up with at least the 7th overall pick. 

Representing the team in New York City was the loveable and always stylish Joel Embiid, whose talent the Sixers hope will blossom alongside the player they select in the June 22 draft. Last year's number one overall pick, Ben Simmons, is also waiting in the wings. 

Everything lined up suspensefully when the Sixers, who would have drawn the 5th overall pick, invoked their right to swap with the Kings. That put them in the ping pong ball running for one of the top three picks alongside the Boston Celtics (who owned the Brooklyn Nets' pick) and the Lakers. 

The Sixers wound up drawing number three, which, considering how people gripe every year about this thing being rigged, is something to be grateful for in its own right

And here's what Twitter had to say about the outcome for the Sixers














Michael Tanenbaum

