Phillies MLB
061417.Phils.Halladay Wilfredo Lee/AP Photo

Roy Halladay celebrates his perfect game with Carlos Ruiz and Ryan Howard.

November 07, 2017

Twitter reacts to tragic and untimely death of former Phillies ace Roy Halladay

Phillies MLB Philadelphia Roy Halladay
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff

On Tuesday afternoon, the entire baseball community was rocked by the news that two-time Cy Young winner and former Phillies ace Roy Halladay died tragically when his small plane went down over the Gulf of Mexico. He was 40.

PHOTOS: Remembering Roy Halladay's Phillies career 

On the field, Doc was one of the best ever. But for as amazing as he was on the mound, he was an even more amazing person. And if you need proof, just look at the reactions from former teammates, as well as those who covered him in the media and even those who only watched from afar.


We'll update this with more reactions as they happen.

