Two dogs found 16 feet below ground in Bucks County storm drain

September 16, 2017
Officials saved two dogs from a storm drain in Bucks County on Friday night, and authorities are trying to find out who owns the animals.
The Lower Southampton Fire Department said on Facebook the two large dogs were found in the sewer, 16 feet below the ground.
Rescue crews needed to use ropes to descend down into the drain to get the animals.
Feasterville Fire Company Deputy Chief Jim McKeon told NBC10 the dogs had no tags or identification.
He added that the dogs knew each other, but residents in the neighborhood didn't recognize them.
One of the dogs is a Beagle-Labrador retriever mix, believed to be about 10 or 11 years old, while the other is a German Shorthaired Pointer, believed to be 3 or 4 years old, according to the news station.
Anyone with information on the dogs is asked to call the Town and Country Kennel at 215-752-3661.