Rescues Animals
Lower Southampton Dogs Lower Southampton Fire Department/Facebook

Rescue crews found these two dogs in a Bucks County storm drain on Friday night.

September 16, 2017

Two dogs found 16 feet below ground in Bucks County storm drain

Rescues Animals Lower Southampton Dogs Bucks County Pets
By PhillyVoice Staff

Officials saved two dogs from a storm drain in Bucks County on Friday night, and authorities are trying to find out who owns the animals.

The Lower Southampton Fire Department said on Facebook the two large dogs were found in the sewer, 16 feet below the ground.

Rescue crews needed to use ropes to descend down into the drain to get the animals.

RELATED: Dog that disappeared in Florida in 2016 is found in New York

Feasterville Fire Company Deputy Chief Jim McKeon told NBC10 the dogs had no tags or identification.

He added that the dogs knew each other, but residents in the neighborhood didn't recognize them.

One of the dogs is a Beagle-Labrador retriever mix, believed to be about 10 or 11 years old, while the other is a German Shorthaired Pointer, believed to be 3 or 4 years old, according to the news station.

Anyone with information on the dogs is asked to call the Town and Country Kennel at 215-752-3661.

PhillyVoice Staff

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

091517DerekBarnett

Mailbag: Where was Derek Barnett Week 1?

Politics

St. Louis Protests

Pennsylvania lawmaker suggests he'd hit protesters with his car

Food & Drink

Saxbys Pumpkin Spice

How to get your hands on a free pumpkin spice cold brew from Saxbys

College Football

Oklahoma State Pittsburgh College Football

Pitt football gets butt kicked so bad they offer students giveaway

Escapes

Limited - Marriott in Venice Italy

$1494 -- Venice, Florence & Rome 6-Night Trip w/Flights

 *
Limited - Iceland Northern Lights Tour

$1149 & up -- Iceland 4-Night Escape w/Northern Lights Tour

 *
Limited - Barbados Beach

$1049 & up -- 4-Star Barbados Getaway: 5-Nights with Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.