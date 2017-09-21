Two fall cocktails that are easy to make at home

The first official day of fall is Friday, Sept. 22. To celebrate the change of season, King of Prussia's True Food Kitchen beverage manager Jon Augustin shared two seasonal cocktail recipes with PhillyVoice.

The drinks are easy to make at home and require only a few ingredients.



Since True Food Kitchen is seasonally driven and health-conscious, the cocktails below include two of fall's superstar fruits – apples and pomegranates.

Recipe for Orchard Bourbon Sour:

.5 oz. lemon juice

.5 oz. simple syrup

1.5 oz. fresh apple juice

1.5 oz. cinnamon orange bourbon

Combine all ingredients in shaker with ice, shake vigorously then pour. Garnish drink with a lemon wheel and grated cinnamon.



To make your own cinnamon orange bourbon, combine 15 g of orange peel and 15 g of cinnamon sticks per 750 ml of your favorite bourbon. Allow the mixture to infuse for 24 hours.

Recipe for Pomegranate Mojito:

.75 oz. lime juice

.75 oz. simple syrup

4 mint leaves

1.5 oz. pomegranate juice

1.5 oz. lime rum

Combine all ingredients in shaker. Shake vigorously and then add in soda. Strain over ice.



To make your own lime rum, add 20 g of lime peel per 750 ml of your rum of choice and allow the mixture to infuse for 24 hours.



If you'd rather have a bartender make your drink, look for the Pomegranate Mojito and Orchard Bourbon Sour on the restaurant's new fall menu, debuting Wednesday, Oct. 4.

True Food Kitchen is located at 239 Mall Blvd, King of Prussia, PA.