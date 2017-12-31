Two women fatally stabbed in Collingswood; man charged

A man is in custody for allegedly stabbing two Collingswood women to death and attempting to kill a third, authorities announced Sunday.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office says Mark Lyczak, 44, of Burlington County, has been charged in the deaths of Colleen Brownell, 48, and Alysia McCloskey, 41.

Collingswood police arrived at a home on the 100 block of East Narberth Terrace around 5 p.m. Saturday. They found Brownell and McCloskey stabbed to death and a third 45-year-old woman seriously wounded.

The third victim was rushed to a local hospital where she currently remains hospitalized. Her condition was not given.

Lyczak was still at the scene when police arrived and was known to the women, prosecutors say. He was arrested and faces two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree attempted murder.

He has been remanded to Camden County Correctional Facility. A pretrial detention hearing is pending.