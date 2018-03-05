Pennsylvania sues Uber for data breach

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro filed a lawsuit Monday alleging that Uber Technologies failed to immediately disclose a a data breach potentially affecting 57 million passengers and drivers.

At least 13,500 Uber drivers in Pennsylvania had their names and drivers' license numbers stolen by hackers, according to Shapiro.

The popular ridesharing service kept the data breach secret for more than a year, acknowledging in November that it had paid a $100,000 ransom to have the hackers delete the data.

Uber's failure to notify potential victims within a reasonable timeframe violates the Pennsylvania Breach of Personal Information Notification Act, Shapiro alleges.

The lawsuit seeks $13.5 million in civil penalties from Uber.

"Uber violated Pennsylvania law by failing to put our residents on timely notice of this massive data breach," Shapiro said in a statement. "Instead of notifying impacted consumers of the breach within a reasonable amount of time, Uber hid the incident for over a year – and actually paid the hackers to delete the data and stay quiet."



The lawsuit was filed in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas. It also alleges Uber violated the Pennsylvania Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law.

The data breach may leave Pennsylvania residents vulnerable to identity theft, according to Shapiro. Stolen drivers' license numbers are sold to cyber-criminals who use personal information to establish fake credit card accounts and run debts in the victims' names.

Potential victims should file a complaint with the Bureau of Consumer Protection, Shapiro said. Residents can do so by calling (800)-441-2555 or emailing scams@attorneygeneral.gov.

Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.