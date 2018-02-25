February 25, 2018

Unidentified 24-year-old man fatally struck by SEPTA train

By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Stock_Carroll - SEPTA Regional Rail Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A Philadelphia-bound SEPTA Regional Rail train stops at the East Falls Station in October 2017.

A man was struck and killed by a train on SEPTA’s Fox Chase regional rail line Saturday, between the Lawndale and Olney stations.

The incident occurred before 8:30 p.m., in East Olney near North Front Street. The train was headed southbound toward the Olney station.

Service on the Fox Chase line was suspended for the rest of the night. SEPTA later shared on Twitter service would resume Sunday as scheduled.

Officials initially reported that the person died after being struck by the SEPTA train; according to NBC10, however, police are investigating whether something else caused the man’s death. Right now the incident appears to have been an accident.

A SEPTA spokesperson told Philly.com that the man, whose identity has not been released, was 24 years old. He and another man, age 30, were both walking along the train tracks at the time of the incident.

According to Philly.com, police questioned the other man, who was not injured. He was not charged with any crimes and no foul play is suspected, but the incident will remain under investigation.

Marielle Mondon
marielle@phillyvoice.com

