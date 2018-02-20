February 20, 2018

SEPTA bus collision with tractor-trailer hospitalizes 15 people

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
SEPTA Accidents
Icon_Breaking_News ./.

.

A Route 5 SEPTA bus and a tractor-trailer collided in the Frankford neighborhood of Philadelphia Tuesday morning, sending 15 passengers to the hospital.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Frankford Avenue and Orthodox Street at around 5:30 a.m., 6ABC reported

Fifteen bus passengers reportedly were transported to Einstein Medical Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the bus driver was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, also with a non-life-threatening injury.


Reports say the bus was traveling north on Frankford Avenue when a Sysco tractor-trailer turned onto Frankford from Orthodox.

As officials deal with damages, drivers should expect delays in the area. Route 3 and 5 buses are detoured.


051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more SEPTA Accidents Philadelphia Commute Frankford

Just In

Must Read

Quality of Life

A noisy Queen Village gate turns a young couple's dream home into a nightmare
Carroll - Noisy Queen Village Gate

Sixers

What they're saying about the Sixers: Joel Embiid cements his place among the stars
022018-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Actors

Forest Whitaker: Have a better understanding of Africa from 'Black Panther'
Forest Whitaker

Flyers

With Neuvirth out 'long-term,' Flyers pay hefty price for Red Wings' Petr Mrazek
021918_Mrazek-Petr_usat

Controversy

Chinese leaders take aim at Franklin Institute for vandalism of ancient statue
Carroll - Franklin Institute Terracotta Warriors

Flower Show

Philadelphia Flower Show throwing disco-themed after-hours party
Image from the 2016 Philadelphia Flower Show

Escapes

Limited - Rome Italy

$699 -- Rome: 4-Night Escape in Spring w/Flights
Limited - Caribbean cruise Oceania

$3659 -- Cuba: Luxe 8-Day Oceania Cruise w/Drinks
Limited - Grand Canyon

$1199 -- National Parks: Weeklong Tour incl. Grand Canyon
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.