SEPTA bus collision with tractor-trailer hospitalizes 15 people

A Route 5 SEPTA bus and a tractor-trailer collided in the Frankford neighborhood of Philadelphia Tuesday morning, sending 15 passengers to the hospital.



The accident occurred at the intersection of Frankford Avenue and Orthodox Street at around 5:30 a.m., 6ABC reported.

Fifteen bus passengers reportedly were transported to Einstein Medical Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the bus driver was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, also with a non-life-threatening injury.





Reports say the bus was traveling north on Frankford Avenue when a Sysco tractor-trailer turned onto Frankford from Orthodox.



As officials deal with damages, drivers should expect delays in the area. Route 3 and 5 buses are detoured.



