SEPTA bus collision with tractor-trailer hospitalizes 15 people

February 20, 2018
A Route 5 SEPTA bus and a tractor-trailer collided in the Frankford neighborhood of Philadelphia Tuesday morning, sending 15 passengers to the hospital.
The accident occurred at the intersection of Frankford Avenue and Orthodox Street at around 5:30 a.m., 6ABC reported.
Fifteen bus passengers reportedly were transported to Einstein Medical Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the bus driver was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, also with a non-life-threatening injury.
Front windshield of this @SEPTA bus is shattered following an accident with a Sysco tractor trailer at Frankford Ave and Orthodox St this morning. @6abc pic.twitter.com/rklFrnKhVC— Chuck Purnell (@ChuckP6abc) February 20, 2018
@septa bus crash involving tractor trailer at 530a at Frankford and Orthodox. 15 people, including those on board, All taken to hospital with non life threatening injuries. @karenrogers6abc has your detours @6abc pic.twitter.com/EFdExeH8AE— Jeannette Reyes (@6abcJeannette) February 20, 2018
Reports say the bus was traveling north on Frankford Avenue when a Sysco tractor-trailer turned onto Frankford from Orthodox.
As officials deal with damages, drivers should expect delays in the area. Route 3 and 5 buses are detoured.