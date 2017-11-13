Vendors to sell vintage, handmade goods inside Bok

On Saturday, Nov. 18, vendors selling vintage goods and handmade items will set up in Bok. The market, curated by vintage T-shirt company Captain’s Vintage, will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fans of the popular Franklin Flea can expect a similar lineup of vendors. Look for seasonings from St. Lucifer Spice Co., jewelry from Manic Muse, furniture from Found, candles from Olliver Lifestyle and more knickknacks that would make great gifts (for yourself or others).

There will also be beer to-go from small-batch craft brewery Stickman Brews and coffee drinks from local coffee roaster Reanimator.

Admission to the market will be $5. Children 12 and under can attend with parents for free. The market will pop up at Bok again on Dec. 23 for those who need last-minute holiday gifts.

Saturday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Dec. 23

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | $5 admission

Bok

1901 S. Ninth St.

