Find unique gifts at Holiday Art Star Craft Bazaar

Already in the holiday spirit? Ready to start crossing things off your holiday to-do list?

If you want to get your holiday shopping done early this year, check out Art Star Craft Bazaar's holiday market on Saturday, Nov. 18 and Sunday, Nov. 19.

There will be 75 vendors selling handmade goods. Jewelry, pottery, furniture, photography, holiday ornaments, cards, home goods, clothing, fine art prints, sculpture, baby gifts, stationery and knits will be for sale.

This year, the holiday market will be held at the Event Center at SugarHouse Casino. It's separate from the casino floor, so all ages are welcome to attend.

Outside the venue there will be food trucks. Look for Poi Dog Snack Shop, Oink and Moo BBQ, Kung Fu Hoagies, Sum Pig, Sweet Box Cupcakes and Pie Stand. SugarHouse's Fishtown Hops, a waterfront beer garden, will be open, too.

A cash bar selling wine, beer, cocktails, coffee and tea will be set up inside. There will also be "make + take" stations and a photobooth.

The family-friendly stations will include mosaic coaster-making with Black Hound Clay Studio, tapestry weaving with BobbinWeave and customizing 2-D laser cut wooden designs with NextFab.

Admission to the Holiday Art Star Craft Bazaar will be $1-$3, depending on arrival time. Children under 12 can attend for free.

For those who drive, there's the added bonus of free parking at the venue.