Video: Panthers fan punches Eagles fan in the face

Hey, remember how Philly fans are violent jerks?

Well, as it turns out (time and time again), every fan base has violent jerks. Case in point: This Panthers fan, who sucker-punched an apparent Eagles fan during Carolina's loss to Philadelphia on Thursday night.

Warning: Below video might be disturbing to some readers.

Here's the description of what happened from the Instagram user who posted the video (edited to exclude expletives):

dude bro & his chicka were standing for the entire game. words gradually got more and more escalated. there previously was a single mom and her son between us, they left halfway through the 3rd. after that, the lid was off. the dude took offense to the couple never sitting down and obstructing his view. the victim telling the dude bro how they’re being jerks and how rude they are for not sitting. the dude bro turns around and calls the victim a “geriatric f***”, “f*****”, and “hick”. then sucker punches him right in the face. i don’t know if he got away or left in handcuffs, but i hope it’s the latter.

But Eagles fans suck, right?