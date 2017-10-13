Eagles NFL
Panthers Helmet Mike McCarn/AP

Carolina Panthers' Matt Kalil's helmet has a 51 decal on it in honor of former Carolina Panthers linebacker Sam Mills before an NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Charlotte, North Carolina, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017.

October 13, 2017

Video: Panthers fan punches Eagles fan in the face

Eagles NFL Philadelphia Fans
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

Hey, remember how Philly fans are violent jerks?

Well, as it turns out (time and time again), every fan base has violent jerks. Case in point: This Panthers fan, who sucker-punched an apparent Eagles fan during Carolina's loss to Philadelphia on Thursday night.

Warning: Below video might be disturbing to some readers.

Here's the description of what happened from the Instagram user who posted the video (edited to exclude expletives):

dude bro & his chicka were standing for the entire game. words gradually got more and more escalated. there previously was a single mom and her son between us, they left halfway through the 3rd. after that, the lid was off. the dude took offense to the couple never sitting down and obstructing his view. the victim telling the dude bro how they’re being jerks and how rude they are for not sitting. the dude bro turns around and calls the victim a “geriatric f***”, “f*****”, and “hick”. then sucker punches him right in the face. i don’t know if he got away or left in handcuffs, but i hope it’s the latter.

But Eagles fans suck, right?

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig

daniel@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Tattoos

Tattoos

Here's how you can get a $31 tattoo on Friday the 13th

Wine

wine

Your best wine buys for $60, Halloween edition

Eagles

101117_Hicks-Panthers_AP

Eagles vs. Panthers: Predictions, betting lines and TV/radio broadcast info

Sleep

nightmare bunny

The likely reason you get nightmares – and tips to try preventing them

Escapes

Limited - Havana ooh na na Half of my heart is in Havana ooh-na-na

$299 & up -- 4-Day Roundtrip Cuba Cruise w/Havana Overnight

 *
Limited - Kissimmee Florida

FL: Kissimmee Deals Through Fall, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Fall in Paris travel deals

$995 & up -- Paris 3-Night Christmas Season Escape w/Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.