Video shows Fetty Wap handing out cash to kids in New Jersey

A few kids got lucky over the weekend after crossing paths with famed rapper Fetty Wap in New Jersey.

Fetty Wap, born as Willie Maxwell II and best known for his 2015 hit "Trap Queen," was filmed handing out cash to a few of his younger fans after leaving his attorney's office in Hackensack on Friday, TMZ reported Saturday.

The rapper, who hails from Paterson, New Jersey, allegedly asked the kids if they were in school and gave a few more bucks to those who answered "yes," according to the news outlet. One of the kids reportedly got as much as $400.

Fetty Wap has been generous with his earnings in the past, once famously throwing more than $2,000 in cash over a balcony at the Westfield Garden State Plaza Mall in 2015.

"Got to see my daughter today," he wrote on Twitter at the time. "Took her shoppin and I was so happy I threw 2k in the mall never no who needed it."

Fetty Wap released his latest song, "There She Go" featuring rapper Monty, in mid-August.



H/t NJ.com