Meek Mill arrested in NYC for social media video of dirt biking joyride

Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill is in trouble with the law again.

Mill was arrested Thursday night after reportedly breaking traffic laws while riding a motorcycle in Manhattan, according to Page Six. The rapper, 30, whose real name is Robert Williams, put himself and others at risk by riding without a helmet and popping wheelies, New York City police said.

Police viewed video of his alleged joyride after being alerted to several people riding dirt bikes through the city on Wednesday, according to Metro. Officers put Mill in cuffs the next day, and the rapper livestreamed the arrest on Instagram.

He has been charged with one count of reckless endangerment and was expected to be released on bail Friday morning.

As Metro noted, Mill is still serving probation in Philadelphia for a gun possession charge, a five-year sentence that was reset when a judge determined he violated it by touring outside the city without permission and tweeting insults to those handling the case.

The violation led to a three-month house arrest last year.