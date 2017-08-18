Celebrities Music
Meek Mill Scott Roth/Invision/AP

Rapper Meek Mill performs at the 2015 Hot 97 Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, June 7, 2015, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

August 18, 2017

Meek Mill arrested in NYC for social media video of dirt biking joyride

Celebrities Music Manhattan Rap Arrests Meek Mill Philadelphia
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill is in trouble with the law again.

Mill was arrested Thursday night after reportedly breaking traffic laws while riding a motorcycle in Manhattan, according to Page Six. The rapper, 30, whose real name is Robert Williams, put himself and others at risk by riding without a helmet and popping wheelies, New York City police said.

RELATED: Q&A: Meek Mill talks new album, feud with Drake and film endeavors

Police viewed video of his alleged joyride after being alerted to several people riding dirt bikes through the city on Wednesday, according to Metro. Officers put Mill in cuffs the next day, and the rapper livestreamed the arrest on Instagram.

He has been charged with one count of reckless endangerment and was expected to be released on bail Friday morning.

As Metro noted, Mill is still serving probation in Philadelphia for a gun possession charge, a five-year sentence that was reset when a judge determined he violated it by touring outside the city without permission and tweeting insults to those handling the case.

The violation led to a three-month house arrest last year.

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig

daniel@phillyvoice.com

