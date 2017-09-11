Investigation Assault
091117_Sycamorebar Newtown Township Police Department/YouTube

Surveillance video at the Sycamore Grill in Newtown Township on Sept. 9, 2017.

September 11, 2017

Video: Woman wanted for smashing glass on man's head at Bucks County bar

Investigation Assault Newtown Bucks County Bars Police
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

Authorities in Newtown Township are seeking assistance from the public identify a woman who allegedly smashed a glass over the head of a male patron at a local bar.

Police said the incident occurred around midnight on Sept. 9 at the Sycamore Grill.

Video of the incident showed the suspect approach the victim at around the 30-second mark.

Investigators described the suspect as a white, blonde-haired female in her sixties. She was last seen wearing a black outfit and was reportedly accompanied at the bar by a white male in his sixties. Authorities said their first names are possibly Fran and Pete.

The victim was treated by an ambulance for a laceration and bruising, police said.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call police at 215-579-1000.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

