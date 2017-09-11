Video: Woman wanted for smashing glass on man's head at Bucks County bar

Authorities in Newtown Township are seeking assistance from the public identify a woman who allegedly smashed a glass over the head of a male patron at a local bar.

Police said the incident occurred around midnight on Sept. 9 at the Sycamore Grill.

Video of the incident showed the suspect approach the victim at around the 30-second mark.

Investigators described the suspect as a white, blonde-haired female in her sixties. She was last seen wearing a black outfit and was reportedly accompanied at the bar by a white male in his sixties. Authorities said their first names are possibly Fran and Pete.

The victim was treated by an ambulance for a laceration and bruising, police said.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call police at 215-579-1000.