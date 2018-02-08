February 08, 2018

Vikings to hire Eagles QB coach John DeFilippo as new offensive coordinator

Matt Mullin
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
020818_Flip-Wentz_usat Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports, File

Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo runs drills with quarterback Carson Wentz.

Carson Wentz and Nick Foles will be playing for a new coach next season – well, a new position coach anyway. 

On Thursday, hours after the Eagles paraded down Broad Street to celebrate the city's first ever Super Bowl, reports began to surface that the Minnesota Vikings had hired quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo to replace Pat Shurmur as their offensive coordinator. Shurmur, who spent three seasons as the Birds' OC under Chip Kelly, was recently named head coach of the New York Giants.

Hours after the Eagles wrapped up a day of celebration with their Super Bowl victory parade, Philadelphia quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo was hired by the Vikings to take over OC duties, a source confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

DeFilippo's contract originally ran through next Wednesday, but the Eagles granted him permission to meet with the Vikings on Thursday. In turn, Minnesota didn't waste any time in securing its new offensive coordinator.  [espn.com]

A year ago, the Eagles blocked the New York Jets from interviewing DeFilippo, who went to Radnor High School. Over the summer, he was asked about whether or not that decision bothered him. And given that he's been hired away a year later – but not before helping Philly win its first Super Bowl – the answer he gave back in June looks pretty prophetic.

“Here’s my take on the whole thing: My goal this year is to be the best quarterback coach in the National Football League, improve our guys as much as I can, and then usually things have a way of taking care of themselves.”

Now, however, he's gone. But it's not like Wentz will suddenly be on his own – and while "Flip" played a role in the jump Wentz made from Year 1 to Year 2, he wasn't the only one.

DeFilippo, who has a year of coordinator experience under his belt (2015 Browns), was part of the Birds' quarterback-focused offensive staff, along with former quarterbacks in head coach Doug Pederson, offensive coordinator Frank Reich and wide receivers coach Mike Groh. 

And that, combined with the success of the Eagles quarterbacks this season, likely meant an offensive assistant getting hired away was a matter of "when," not "if."

One of the hottest names to be considered for a head coaching job this offseaon is DeFilippo, whose work with Wentz and the Raiders' David Carr has been widely recognized. Read any "2018 NFL head coach candidate" article, like this one by ESPN's Dan Graziano for example, and you'll rightfully find DeFilippo's name.

And it may not stop there. Consider these two points: 

The 2018 NFL Draft class is thought to be very deep and talented at the quarterback position. 

Simultaneously, it is believed by some that there could be seven or more head coach firings during or after the 2017 season. The New Giants have already moved on from their head coach, Ben McAdoo, earlier this week.

The combination of those two factors are going to leave quarterback gurus with experience in demand. 

And it may not be done yet. Reich is reportedly set to interview for the Colts' vacant head coaching position, one that was thought to be filled before Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels backed out earlier in the week. 

Stay tuned... 

Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Matt Mullin

Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff

mullin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia John DeFilippo Nick Foles Carson Wentz Doug Pederson Minnesota Vikings

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery predicted Super Bowl win over a year ago
020518_Alshon-Jeffery_usat

Eagles

Philly releases details of Eagles' Super Bowl parade route and security, transportation plans
Eagles super bow parade trophy

Eagles

Doug Pederson puts on coaching clinic against the master in Super Bowl LII
USATSI_10588716.jpg

Lists

5 great places for people watching in Philly
Washington Square

Eagles

'Don't be afraid to fail' – Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles' perseverance came from watching his father
020518_Nick-Foles-daughter-usat

Super Bowl LII

Philadelphia's collective joy, as seen from atop the Rocky Steps
Carroll - Eagles' Super Bowl Win Celebrations and Destruction

Escapes

Limited - Rome Italy

$1000 -- Weeklong Guided Tour of Italy, $249 Off

 *
Limited - Bora Bora Tahiti

$4575 & up -- Bora Bora 5-Star Overwater Villa w/Flights
Limited - Madrid Spain

$927 -- 3-Night Madrid Escape w/Air & Sightseeing Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.