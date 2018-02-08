Vikings to hire Eagles QB coach John DeFilippo as new offensive coordinator

Carson Wentz and Nick Foles will be playing for a new coach next season – well, a new position coach anyway.

On Thursday, hours after the Eagles paraded down Broad Street to celebrate the city's first ever Super Bowl, reports began to surface that the Minnesota Vikings had hired quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo to replace Pat Shurmur as their offensive coordinator. Shurmur, who spent three seasons as the Birds' OC under Chip Kelly, was recently named head coach of the New York Giants.

A year ago, the Eagles blocked the New York Jets from interviewing DeFilippo, who went to Radnor High School. Over the summer, he was asked about whether or not that decision bothered him. And given that he's been hired away a year later – but not before helping Philly win its first Super Bowl – the answer he gave back in June looks pretty prophetic.



“Here’s my take on the whole thing: My goal this year is to be the best quarterback coach in the National Football League, improve our guys as much as I can, and then usually things have a way of taking care of themselves.”

Now, however, he's gone. But it's not like Wentz will suddenly be on his own – and while "Flip" played a role in the jump Wentz made from Year 1 to Year 2, he wasn't the only one.

DeFilippo, who has a year of coordinator experience under his belt (2015 Browns), was part of the Birds' quarterback-focused offensive staff, along with former quarterbacks in head coach Doug Pederson, offensive coordinator Frank Reich and wide receivers coach Mike Groh.



And that, combined with the success of the Eagles quarterbacks this season, likely meant an offensive assistant getting hired away was a matter of "when," not "if."

And it may not be done yet. Reich is reportedly set to interview for the Colts' vacant head coaching position, one that was thought to be filled before Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels backed out earlier in the week.

Stay tuned...

