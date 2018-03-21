Villanova basketball team's bus gets stuck in snow on way to Sweet 16

The Villanova Wildcats cruised through the first two rounds of the NCCA Men's Basketball Championship, dispatching Radford and Alabama with ease as Jay Wright's squad looks to regain its 2016 title form.

They did not exactly cruise to Philadelphia International Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

In the mayhem of the two-day nor'easter sweeping across the region, Villanova's charter bus battled with the elements to get the team on the road in time to catch a flight to Boston. Villanova alum and 6ABC reporter Mark Meany was on the scene.









Villanova was already forced to cancel Tuesday's campus send-off celebration as a result of Winter Storm Toby. People got free pizza instead.

The good news for the Wildcats is that they're currently favored, along with Michigan, to win the national title. A little bit of snow shouldn't get in the way of that.

Villanova will take on West Virginia on Friday night at TD Garden. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:27 p.m.