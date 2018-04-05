Villanova celebrates championship with ticker-tape parade

Thousands of Villanova basketball fans reveled in another championship on Thursday as the Wildcats paraded through Philadelphia.

Fans lined much of the thorough fare on a chilly morning as the ticker-tape parade celebrating the Wildcats' third NCAA basketball title stepped off Market Street at 11 a.m.

The procession was led by cheerleaders hoisting a championship banner and flags spelling out Villanova.

The players stood atop a Big Red Bus adorned with a championship banner as coach Jay Wright tossed championship t-shirts to fans.

A truck with a video screen showing championship game highlights followed. Blue and white confetti was shot into the sky as the parade moved down Market Street. Fans sounded air horns and held signs reading “Villy Villy” and "Nova Nation."

Players from the university's 1985 and 2016 championship games – and some alumni – were riding along the route in convertibles.

Near the start at 20th and Market, the crowd was only one or two rows deep, but more fans awaited farther east on Market, closer to the site of championship ceremonies at Dilworth Park, in the shadow of City Hall.

It was the second title in three seasons for Wright and his Wildcats.

At Dilworth Park, Wright spoke to the throng of fans before introducing his players.

"We are so proud to represent the Big 5, the Big East and, most importantly, the City of Philadelphia," he said.

The celebration caps a thrilling month in which the Wildcats rolled past their opponents in the NCAA Tournament to capture the school's third national title.

"The fact that it happened twice in three years was incredible," said Alexis Domenick, 24, who was a senior when 'Nova won in 2016. "It's just as sweet."

John Garvey, a senior at Villanova, said the parade was just as exciting as the 2016 celebration, too.

“I didn’t think it would happen twice, yet here I am lucky enough to experience it again,” Garvey, 22, said. “I think the energy is just as powerful as it was two years ago. It shows players can change ... but the core spirit of the team is still strong enough to take us where we need to go. That’s a testament to Jay Wright.”



Villanova topped Michigan, 79-62, Monday night in the National Championship game played in San Antonio. Behind 31 points from sophomore Donte DiVincenzo, the Wildcats led for most of the game.

That differed from the university's last championship, a back-and-forth contest against North Carolina that came down to a buzzer-beater by Kris Jenkins.

Still, Villanova only has three players who appeared in games during both championships seasons – juniors Mikal Bridges, Phil Booth and Jalen Brunson, a starter in both seasons.

"I think they were both magical seasons," said Alec Fischman, 24, a 2016 alumnus. "The players did their part, but also coach Wright – he had a game plan for every game. Even when they were down in the tournament, they stuck together."

John Rilley, 45, of Wayne, said this season brought a different feeling than 2016, especially with freshman stepping up when players suffered injuries. But the championship quickly brought him back to where he was two years ago.

John Kopp/PhillyVoice Villanova students and alumni Alec Fischman, Alexis Dominick, Sarah Dominick and Chelsey Hartsock await the start of the Wildcats' NCAA Championship parade on Thursday. The parade route will take the team along Market Street to Dilworth Park.

"I traveled with the team (throughout the NCAA Tournament) in both 2016 and 2018," said Wayne, a former Villanova football player. "I must say, hearing the final buzzer and the fireworks and the confetti coming down brought me right back to the 2016 Jenkins' moment."

The Wildcats enjoyed a similar parade celebration two years ago, when the Wildcats also carried the championship trophy along Market Street.







