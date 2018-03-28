Walmart is pulling Cosmopolitan from the checkout aisle, evoking split reactions

March 28, 2018
Mega-retail chain Walmart announced Tuesday it would stop carrying women's magazine Cosmopolitan in the checkout aisles throughout 5,000 of its U.S. stores.
“While this was primarily a business decision, the concerns raised were heard,” Walmart spokesperson Meggan Kring said in a statement.
Those concerns were raised most vocally by the National Center on Sexual Exploitation. In a statement, the center described the decision as “what real change looks like in our #MeToo culture.”
NCOSE went on to compare the magazine to Playboy, saying it “places women’s value primarily on their ability to sexually satisfy a man.”
The news confounded many on social media, with users expressing dissatisfaction at the chain’s choice to remove a publication that caters to women’s interests, including sex and sexual health, and that’s created by a staff led by women. Many Twitter users called out Walmart for censorship and found humor in Walmart’s misguided attempt to get involved in women’s rights.
The grossest thing is how these folks are blatantly distorting what the #MeToo movement is about to justify pushing Cosmo off of Walmart checkout shelves. https://t.co/YRn8mEBNWH— Lily Herman (@lkherman) March 28, 2018
Pulling a magazine that empowers women to talk about sex in a healthy and positive way is counter-productive. Not only does Cosmo publish articles about sex & relationships, it also discusses politics, health, news and so much more. Don't de-emphasize that important work, Walmart https://t.co/0iucxipd4U— Amanda McKelvey (@ammckelvey) March 27, 2018
The inevitable flip-side of groups like Hope not Hate.— Geoff Norcott (@GeoffNorcott) March 28, 2018
Prudish minority groups making moral decisions on behalf of the majority.
Their ‘banning books’ moment will be something to do with lingerie and photo ID.https://t.co/RjvPMsWzgs
Let's ignore the fact that if you follow Cosmo's sex tips you'll eventually end up in the ER.— Hillary Monahan. And Fielder, too. (@HillaryMonahan) March 28, 2018
A magazine centering women, touching on women's sexuality, written by women, was removed from Walmart's checkout because apparently it's exploitative? What? https://t.co/pDq3dosxxQ
If they were banning it bc of airbrushing & fatshaming, fine. But no. Cosmo banned bc of sex. https://t.co/SOmJOyNPaN— David J. Ley PhD (@DrDavidLey) March 28, 2018
Anyone who says that @Cosmopolitan doesn't respect women or empower them clearly doesn't read the magazine. It's one of the most women-positive magazines on the shelf. Shame on @Walmart. https://t.co/37qOFS8wbD— Becky Morris (@becksontap) March 28, 2018
I support @Cosmopolitan ... @Walmart You're ridiculous! Cosmo is NOT against the #metoo movement and btw Walmart, what's wrong with pornography and women being in power sexually? Walmart you're part of the problem-not Cosmo!— Ava Addams (@AvaAddams) March 28, 2018
#Y’all consistently miss the mark. Covering up Cosmo in Walmart isn’t “real change” and has nothing to do with the #MeToo movement. Men aren’t sexually harassing us because Cardi is busting open on the cover. https://t.co/oaeOMGNG8A— Antoinette “Asst (To The) Regional Manager” Childs (@TheFancyFriend) March 28, 2018
Others took it as an opportunity to call out Walmart for other policies it should be addressing instead of Cosmopolitan. Walmart recently announced, like DICK’s Sporting Goods, it would apply stricter restrictions to its sale of guns and assault rifles.
Day Forty Two. Wow, Walmart will sell you a gun but needs to "hide" Cosmo magazine. #GunReformNow #NeverAgain #NRABloodMoney https://t.co/CaFM1R8cUu— Rob Humrickhouse (@robhum1) March 28, 2018
In what world can blowjob tips be seen as more dangerous and shameful than rifles? https://t.co/QAniIwoWYk— Ellen C Scott (@EllenCScott) March 28, 2018
If they were really interested in improving the lives of women, they'd be giving women full-time jobs with full benefits. Walmart exploits women more than Cosmo or any other magazine ever could.— Debbie Do, Unstable Genius (@debbiedonothing) March 28, 2018
Walmart to stop selling Cosmo to make more room for issues of Guns & Ammo🙄— Meerkats R Ready 4 Spring (@MeerkatsRMammal) March 28, 2018
Walmart claims to pull Cosmopolitan in support of #metoo? A magazine almost entirely run by, written by, edited by women? Maybe they should clean up their own corporate culture first. https://t.co/YqMvcX3klG— Liz Gumbinner (@Mom101) March 28, 2018
Nonetheless, many on Twitter expressed their approval for the change and echoed NCOSE’s opinions about Cosmopolitan.
I don’t agree with @walmart using the #metoo movement to pull the mag, really bad timing & poor excuse. But honestly, Cosmo should’ve been pulled years ago. The topics & pics on the covers are inappropriate for children’s eyes. I won’t miss seeing it in line.— Anna just Anna (@atheniangal1) March 28, 2018
#walmart good for you re: Cosmo. It’s such a trashy rag that no longer empowers women, but degrades.— Carolina Buia (@carolinabuia) March 28, 2018
I am so grateful to @Walmart for having Cosmo-free checkout aisles! Cosmo magazine is verbally pornographic, and degrading to women. I can finally be shop without being unwillingly exposed to this content! #ThanksWalmart— Lisa Mladinich (@lisamladinich) March 27, 2018
Awesome! Thanks @Walmart for working with @ncose to remove Cosmopolitan magazine from checkout aisles to be more family friendly! 👏🏽— Haley Halverson (@HaleyCHalverson) March 27, 2018
Cosmo is filled with explicit descriptions of sexting, group sex etc yet puts Disney stars on their covers.
More here: https://t.co/oBQ2Sv4fzP pic.twitter.com/5kJmTbm38m
Walmart emphasized it will still continue to sell Cosmopolitan in its stores, but it will not be found in the checkout aisle shelves.