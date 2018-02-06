February 06, 2018

Want a free online Eagles-Patriots Super Bowl program?

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
020618SuperBowlProgram Jimmy Kempski/PhillyVoice

Dog not included.

If you are a Philadelphia Eagles fan and were unable to make it to Super Bowl LII because you didn't have an extra $5,000 (or a lot more) just laying around, you can still get an online version of the game day program, via the people at Gameday HQ, who put it together.

Oh, and hey, it's almost 300 pages, and it's free! Enjoy.

