Media Insects
Fox 29 Good Day Mike Jerrick Evan Agostini/AP

Television personality Mike Jerrick attends the New Yorkers for Children annual gala at Cipriani's 42nd Street on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2008, in New York.

November 13, 2017

WATCH: FOX29's Mike Jerrick guzzles insects with insane gusto

Media Insects Philadelphia FOX 29 Mike Jerrick
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

The age of sustainability has brought with it all kinds of revolutionary ideas to reduce the global impact of human consumption.

It doesn't take much to get behind plans for the expansion of solar and wind-powered energy, or to carry a tote bag to the supermarket, for that matter. 

But eating bugs? Sure enough, green-thinking nutrition advocates have been extolling the virtues of cricket protein for years now. Even the business world is starting to wake up to the opportunity. 

That doesn't mean early adopters are lining up to sink their teeth into desiccated wings and extremities for an afternoon snack.

This is where the world needs the force of a personality like Mike Jerrick, the "Good Day Philadelphia" anchor whose on-air improvisation has won hearts and minds across the Delaware Valley. 

Jerrick was joined Monday morning by the eccentric Dr. Oz and Jennifer Weigel, who visited the FOX29 studio from Center City's new MOM's Organic Market location. Weigel brought with her a variety of cricket and mealworm offerings for Dr. Oz and Jerrick to sample. 

For most of this five-minute segment, Jerrick is on his best behavior. He's not bugged out by any of it. And then, well, Jerrick just goes full Jerrick on a jar of crickets.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

111317DrewBrees

Mailbag: Which NFC team is the biggest threat to the Eagles in the playoffs?

Maps

111317_AtlasMain

Meet Atlas, Philly's revamped all-in-one property search tool

Opinion

PhillyStock_Soft_Pretzels_Food

Where do you stand in the 'soft pretzels for breakfast' debate?

Obesity

11132017_Man_chews_meat_iStock

Fast eater? It could harm your heart and waistline

Escapes

Limited - Tuscany and Milan Italy

$649 -- Tuscany & Milan Vacation incl. Flights & Car Rental
Limited - Carnival Caribbean Cruise

$489 -- Weeklong Caribbean Cruise on Carnival

 *
Limited - Iceland in the Spring

$1128 & up -- Iceland: 3-Night Getaway in Spring w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.