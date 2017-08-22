WATCH: Jerry Seinfeld retells first joke in teasers for Netflix stand-up special

Jerry Seinfeld, timeless king of comedy in both jokes and earnings, is returning to primetime stand-up on Sept. 19 with a much-anticipated Netflix streaming special.

This is a huge deal in what has already been a banner year for Netflix Comedy. They hit the jackpot during the spring with two specials from a resurgent Dave Chappelle and will be at the helm for future installments of Seinfeld's "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee."

But this Seinfeld stand-up special looks as if it's shaping up to be something extra special. The premise, "Jerry Before Seinfeld," will examine the origins of the sitcom star's comedic genius. We'll be going back in time as Seinfeld, now 63, takes his audience on a walk through some of his earliest material. We're talking about the good stuff that used to air at the start of "Seinfeld" before the bass drops.

On Monday, the Netflix Comedy Instagram account — a low-key page with just over 1,000 followers — posted a series of videos with teaser clips from the upcoming special. It's classic Jerry. Here he is trying to figure out the deal with why all of our socks disappear in the laundry.

There are a couple of other funny clips available to get you excited for next month. One of them, an awesome tale about his dad, dives into the stuff we reflexively say when we're moving. There's also Jerry's very first joke, so simple and so true, scrawled out on a legal pad with all the perfect Seinfeld cadences mapped out. If you're a lefty, Jerry is here to commiserate.