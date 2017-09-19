Business Amazon
091917_BloombergKenney Source/Bloomberg

Mayor Jim Kenney appears on Bloomberg to push for Amazon headquarters in Philadelphia.

September 19, 2017

WATCH: Kenney takes Philly's Amazon HQ pitch to Bloomberg

Business Amazon Philadelphia Jim F. Kenney Headquarters Bloomberg Mayor Jim Kenney Videos Jobs
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is all in on landing Amazon's coveted second headquarters. In less than two weeks, the city whipped together a #PhillyDelivers campaign and got to work on putting together a proposal that will convince the global tech giant to bring thousands of new jobs to Philadelphia.

In the background, economists and analysts have been evaluating cities around the country to see how they stack up against Amazon's wish list. Some have deemed Philly a serious contender and others have slotted it behind cities including Denver, Chicago, Atlanta and New York City.

We knew how Mayor Kenney felt as soon as he dropped this primo pun on Twitter.

Appearing Tuesday on Bloomberg, Kenney elaborated on Philadelphia's suitability for Amazon's $5 billion plans. His "all hands on deck" comment makes clear the city is pouring significant resources into the proposal now being crafted by the Commerce Department and the Philadelphia Industrial Development Corporation.

"We're bringing in all of our university help, our medical center help," Kenney said.

A graphic in the Bloomberg segment presents the following key points in Philadelphia's favor:

•Cheaper real estate than New York or Washington

•Dense concentration of colleges and universities

•Close to eastern seaboard economic hub

•10-year property tax abatement

As the segment notes, Amazon's RFP explicitly states the company's preference for an advantageous tax environment. Kenney said he doesn't feel the state will necessarily need to change its tax code in order for Philadelphia to provide Amazon the incentives it seeks.

"We haven't gotten into the specifics of tax incentives yet and we don't believe there's any major state law changes that need to happen," Kenney said. "We've gotten criticism about corporate tax breaks and that and the like. This is too big of a deal, and too many jobs, and it's too great of a company for us not to go after it."

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Wine

091617_VanAukenT_winemaking_0336.jpg

On grape day, South Jersey wine club crushes it

Transportation

Pennsylvania Turnpike

Pennsylvania Turnpike warns of 80-mile detour this weekend

Eagles

091917IsaacSeumalo

The Eagles are sticking with Isaac Seumalo at LG, it would seem

Katie's Baby

Katie_Gagnon_Killian

Time to wean: why I’m happy (and sad) to stop nursing my 1-year old baby

Escapes

Limited - Thailand Escorted Adventure

$1399 -- Thailand 8-Night Escorted Adventure w/Air & Meals

 *
Limited - Iberostar Cozumel

$729 & up -- Iberostar Cozumel Getaway: 4-Nights incl. Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$2920 & up -- New Zealand: Caving, Rafting & Hiking Trip

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.