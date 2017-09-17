Technology Amazon
09142017_PhiladelphiaSkyline_VP Source/VIsitPhiladelphia

The Ben Franklin Bridge connects Philadelphia and Camden.

September 17, 2017

Philly garners Amazon HQ support with #PhillyDelivers campaign

Technology Amazon Philadelphia Jobs Business Jim Kenney City of Philadelphia
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

It’s only been 10 days since Amazon announced its plans for a second headquarters, and since then the Internet giant has seen more suitors than Rachel Lindsay. But who will win as Amazon continues its journey to find true love an ideal home? 

As Philadelphia has gotten support from economists and others, the City of Philadelphia decided Friday to kick it up a notch and launch its #PhillyDelivers campaign, with Mayor Jim Kenney tweeting out a request to Philadelphians.

In the official announcement of the #PhillyDelivers campaign, the city boasts its millennial population, relative affordability, and numerous development projects.

But I think what we all know is that Philly’s biggest strength lies in our embodiment of our motto as the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection," Kenney's statement reads. 

"Because when we work together, our rich diversity ensures we can rise to any challenge. I’ve been so thrilled by the outpouring of support from people like you!

In a five-question survey, users are asked how they would like to get involved in helping Amazon come to Philly.

Since the campaign was announced, other local businesses and organizations have used the hashtag to show support, including the Franklin Institute, Fishbox, Philly Film Society, and others.


Read the full statement and the survey from the Office of the Mayor. 

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Rescues

Lower Southampton Dogs

Two dogs found 16 feet below ground in Bucks County storm drain

Eagles

091517DerekBarnett

Mailbag: Where was Derek Barnett Week 1?

Politics

St. Louis Protests

Pennsylvania lawmaker suggests he'd hit protesters with his car

College Football

Oklahoma State Pittsburgh College Football

Pitt football gets butt kicked so bad they offer students giveaway

Escapes

Limited - Marriott in Venice Italy

$1494 -- Venice, Florence & Rome 6-Night Trip w/Flights

 *
Limited - Iceland Northern Lights Tour

$1149 & up -- Iceland 4-Night Escape w/Northern Lights Tour

 *
Limited - Barbados Beach

$1049 & up -- 4-Star Barbados Getaway: 5-Nights with Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.