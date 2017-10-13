Eagles NFL
October 13, 2017

WATCH: Malcolm Jenkins, Jalen Mills celebrate Eagles' big win by dancing in locker room

By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff

After improving to 5-1 on the season with a 28-23 win over the Carolina Panthers, the Philadelphia Eagles are flying high. As they should be.

With most wins in the NFC – not to mention a 5-0 in-conference record – and a two and half game lead on the rest of their division, the Birds had every right to celebrate after beating the Panthers in Charlotte on Thursday Night Football.

And celebrate, they did.

That was Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins dancing to "Atomic Dog" by George Clinton, courtesy of Ronald Darby's SnapChat. Jenkins, however, wasn't the only one.

Cornerback Jalen Mills also turned the carpeted locker room into a dance floor following the win. 

But when your team intercepts Cam Newton three times and holds opposing running backs to three INCHES per carry, you deserve a dance party.

