April 10, 2018

Watch live: Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Senate committees about Facebook data breach

The CEO answers questions in the wake of his site's Cambridge Analytica scandal

By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Facebook Congress
mark zuckerberg Martin E. Klimek/USA TODAY

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has arrived on Capitol Hill to testify before Senate committees at a joint hearing Tuesday afternoon.

In the first of two consecutive days of hearings, Zuckerberg will be answering questions about Facebook’s user data privacy in light of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, which revealed the British political consulting firm had garnered the data of more than 80 million Facebook users in the U.S., mostly without their consent.

This week, ahead of Zuckerberg’s testimony, the social network began giving users updates about whether Cambridge Analytica had their data. You can check if your data was obtained, and in what capacity, here.

Zuckerberg’s first hearing will begin Tuesday around 2 p.m. in front of more than 40 senators, all members of the Senate's Judiciary and Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation committees, NPR reported.

On Wednesday he will appear before members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

Though high-profile tech CEOs have taken the stand across from Congress before, including Apple CEO Tim Cook in 2013, it’s unclear what to expect when Zuckerberg testifies. Cambridge Analytica has been revealed to have ties to former White House adviser Steve Bannon and conservative donor Robert Mercer, meaning the data breach could have had a significant effect in tampering with the 2016 U.S. Presidential Election.

The first hearing will be live streamed on C-SPAN and available for online viewing here. YouTube will also live stream the event, as shown below.


