WATCH: Marriage proposal goes down at Sixers lottery party

May 16, 2017

Marriage proposal goes down at Sixers lottery party

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

The hopes and dreams of the Sixers' future hang in the balance on Tuesday night as the NBA lottery determines the team's positioning in the upcoming draft.

But at the annual Rights to Ricky Sanchez party, where Sixers fans gather to celebrate better times ahead, one diehard found the occasion to present a ring to the woman of his dreams.

According to CBS3, the couple came up to Philly from Orlando after winning a contest run by the Rights to Ricky Sanchez podcast.

The $7,500 engagement ring came courtesy of LL Pavorsky Jewelers.

Congratulations to Alan and Chandler. Maybe their magic can help the Sixers get a ring of their own someday. 

