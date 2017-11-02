WATCH: 'Oldest Bar in Town' visits Philly's McGillin's Old Ale House

Philadelphia was the nation's first capital, so why not make it the first stop on a new YouTube series exploring the oldest bars in various towns?

The video below was produced by theChive, a worldwide digital entertainment network that combines charity and online publishing. Their demo could charitably be called "male humor," with a sister site known as theBerry.

For this Chive original, Philadelphia native and comedian Big Jay Oakerson takes a historical look at McGillin's Old Ale House, the Center City drinking hole that dates all the way back to 1860.

Sure, the video's lone howling commenter (so far) calls it "lame bro s***," but there is some neat anecdotal history in here that patrons might not recognize. It's impressive for a drinking establishment to enjoy such longevity in one family's hands, surviving the Prohibition years as a restaurant and reemerging, past intact, as a powerhouse Irish pub in the 21st century.

In a city full of storied dives, dance parties and classy lounges, McGillin's might not be your scene, but it will always be a place that puts you in touch with the legacy of drinking in Philadelphia. (Note: Video contains explicit language).



