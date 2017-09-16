Music Bruce Springsteen
AP_551335900720.jpg Evan Agostini/AP

This March 9, 2012 file photo shows Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band performing at the Apollo Theater in New York.

September 16, 2017

WATCH: Paul McCartney brings Bruce Springsteen on MSG stage to play 'I Saw Her Standing There'

By Patricia Madej
PhillyVoice Staff

Paul McCartney surprised his adoring fans during Friday night's performance at Madison Square Garden by bringing out rockers Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zandt.

The two joined in McCartney's encore performance of "I Saw Her Standing There," off of The Beatles' 1963 album "Please Please Me." The trio played the hit not once, but two times, back-to-back.

The crowd was anything short of disappointed – audiences could be heard shouting "Bruccce" in multiple videos taken of Friday's performance.

"The last time we played together was in London's Hyde Park and they pulled the plug," McCartney, 75, said before the grand introduction.

The Beatles legend was referring to the time when roles were a bit reversed and McCartney joined Springsteen and the E Street Band on stage at Hyde Park in 2012. The show was cut short when officials stopped the performance because of the park's curfew, according to Rolling Stone. The group was able to play "I Saw Her Standing There" and "Twist and Shout."

McCartney, who is performing on his "One on One" tour, will play Madison Square Garden once again on Sunday. Friday's performance ended with "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" and "Helter Skelter," according to Variety

Check out the trio's second rendition of "I Saw Her Standing There" below:


